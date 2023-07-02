Dominant Aoife O’Rourke claims gold at Euro Games

Aoife O’Rourke has won gold at the European Games in Poland after a dominant display against France’s Davina-Myrha Michel in the women’s 75kg final, the 26-year-old Roscommon boxer taking victory 5-0.

Michel was a bronze medallist at last year’s World Championships and a dangerous rival, going in with a significant height advantage over the Irishwoman, but O’Rourke was the faster, far more clinical fighter in Sunday’s final at the Nowy Targ Arena, picking off her opponent with apparent ease.