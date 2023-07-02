Dominant Aoife O’Rourke claims gold at Euro Games

Aoife O’Rourke has won gold at the European Games in Poland after a dominant display against France’s Davina-Myrha Michel in the women’s 75kg final, the 26-year-old Roscommon boxer taking victory 5-0.
Michel was a bronze medallist at last year’s World Championships and a dangerous rival, going in with a significant height advantage over the Irishwoman, but O’Rourke was the faster, far more clinical fighter in Sunday’s final at the Nowy Targ Arena, picking off her opponent with apparent ease.
O’Rourke, a two-time European champion in 2019 and 2022, had secured qualification for her second Olympic Games by winning her semi-final on Friday, and she proved a class apart from the outset in Sunday’s final, taking the first round 5-0 and the second 4-1. From there, she just had to play it safe and that’s exactly what she did, still getting the better of the final-round exchanges to win it 4-1 and become the second Irish gold medallist at the Games after Kellie Harrington.
Her performance rounds out a great week for the Irish team, with five boxers securing medals and, perhaps most importantly, Olympic qualification: Dean Clancy won bronze at 63.5kg, Michaela Walsh won bronze at 57kg, Jack Marley won silver at 92kg and Harrington won gold at 60kg.
Meanwhile in kickboxing, Nathan Tait has won silver after being beaten 15-5 in the 74kg point fighting final to Hungary’s Martin Balint. Ireland’s Conor McGlinchey Johnson and Amy Wall will also contest their respective finals today.