Kellie Harrington taking a more selfish approach this time around

This was the same Kellie Harrington, yet different. The brilliant boxer we know so well, but with a fresh outlook – one born, perhaps, out of sheer necessity.

The 33-year-old Dubliner finds herself back in another major final on Saturday, fighting for gold at the European Games in Poland, but something has changed. Not her skills, which looked as sharp as ever as she dispatched a fellow Olympic champion with the minimum of fuss to win her semi-final on Friday. Not her speed or sleight of hand, which looked on point as she picked her rival’s guard apart with pinpoint precision. Still, something.

Being an Olympic champion is an honour, but it’s also a burden, and in recent months Harrington has likely felt its weight, the lens of public judgement pointed squarely her way. Maybe that’s why, coming here, she stripped her world back to nothing but the self, the one area she had full control.

“I’m not going out there for anything, I’m going out there to perform and to come back and make myself feel good, make myself proud,” she said. “The last one was for the country, when we all needed it. This one is for me. I’m doing it for myself now.”

That sentiment was put to her by her wife, Mandy, in a letter she wrote Harrington ahead of this event, and despite the Olympic champion looking out of sorts in the build-up, it seems to have lightened the load she was carrying. After winning her quarter-final on Wednesday, securing Olympic qualification, Harrington opened a small window into her last few months.

“I feel like I’m finally back again, enjoying it again. There was a moment I didn't think I wanted to be here.” Harrington said that if she fell short of Olympic qualification here, her plan was to retire. But now she’s Paris-bound, and she’ll go as one of Ireland’s best medal chances. Just don’t mention that. “After qualifying, there was a lot of people saying, ‘I’m going to Paris to watch you win gold.’ Don’t say that, I don’t want to hear it from anybody. I need to hear, ‘let’s go and enjoy it, Kellie.’”

In Saturday’s 60kg final, at 5:15pm Irish time, she’ll meet Natalia Shadrina, a Russian competing for Serbia who was knocked out in the last 16 at the World Championships in March. Does Harrington feel her form has been improving with each bout?

“Not really, to be honest. It’s the same s**t, different day. I just get in there and worry about me, not about them. Same as every other fight. Just to go in there and enjoy it. This is what this tournament is about.” Asked about Harrington’s chances, Irish head coach Zaur Antia gave a knowing smile: “I think all will be okay.”

An hour after she exits the ring, Jack Marley will step into it for his 92kg final. The 20-year-old Dubliner secured Olympic qualification on Friday by beating Spain’s Enmanuel Reyes Pla 4-1, setting up a gold medal decider against Italy’s Aziz Abbes Mouhidine on Saturday.

“I won my first All-Ireland when I was 11, I didn’t win one again for six years and to do this four years after, (it’s been) the rocky road,” he said. “I’m only getting going.”

There was ecstasy, too, for Aoife O’Rourke, who sealed qualification for her second Olympics by edging Poland’s Elzbieta Wojcik in the 75kg semi-final, setting up a gold medal fight on Sunday against France’s Davina-Myrha Michel. “I’m over the moon, that was a tough, tough battle,” said O’Rourke. “I’m delighted all my hard work has paid off.” Antia was beaming with pride: “She is a warrior.”

Dean Clancy suffered a comprehensive defeat in his 63.5kg quarter-final, but the 21-year-old Sligo man got a valuable education against three-time world champion Sofiane Oumiha of France. Oumiha took all three rounds by unanimous decision, his movement a sight to behold as Clancy tried his best to land shots, usually to no avail. “It’s going to stand to me massively,” said Clancy. “I’m a good learner and between now and the Olympics I’ll be a completely different boxer. I’ll get him in Paris.”

Michaela Walsh’s tournament came to an end as she suffered a 4-0 defeat to France’s Amina Zidani in the 57kg quarter-final, though she had the consolation of knowing Olympic qualification was secure, along with a bronze medal. “I pushed myself as far as I could but today was her day,” said Walsh. “I’m still going to go to the Olympic Games and, please God, (I’ll) be standing on the podium.”

In kickboxing, Amy Wall won her full contact 60kg quarter-final, as did Conor Johnson McGlinchey in the 84kg point fighting. Jodie Browne (70kg point fighting) and Nicole Bannon (60kg light contact) also advanced with the above four, along with Nathan Tait, now guaranteed a medal.