Harrington and Marley will fight for gold at European Games

Kellie Harrington and Jack Marley will both fight for gold at European Games in Poland tomorrow after the Irish duo turned in commanding displays to win their respective semi-finals in Nowy Targ today.

Harrington outclassed France’s Estelle Mossely in her 60kg semi-final, while Marley fulfilled a long-held dream by qualifying for the Olympics and winning his 92kg bout.

“I can’t believe it, I’m absolutely speechless,” said Marley. “It’s what I’ve trained for. That’s what you train for the minute you walk into a club – it’s the pinnacle. I’m only getting going."

Harrington, meanwhile, underlined the permanency of her class despite being below form on the build-up to the tournament. But on Friday afternoon she looked back to her brilliant best, the 33-year-old Dubliner winning 5-0 by unanimous decision.

“I felt good in there, tomorrow will be the fifth fight this week and I’m very much okay with that,” said Harrington. “As long as I keep it going like this, I’ll be happy enough. I just wanted to perform and to do it for myself.”

Mossely was a dangerous threat, an accomplished professional who preceded Harrington as Olympic lightweight champion. “It’s the two best in there,” said Harrington. The current IBO female lightweight champion, Mossely is ranked by The Ring magazine as the world’s number one female lightweight boxer, but the pro and amateur game are two very different beasts, and today she came up against the best there is in the latter realm.

Harrington was quicker, slicker, in their opening-round exchanges, picking the lock of the French star’s guard at various stages, counter-punching her way to the lead, taking the round in the minds of four out of five judges.

The second round saw a clean sweep for Harrington, who kept the Frenchwoman at arm’s length for much of it, the frustration clearly growing in Mossely as she walked forward, trying to swat a fly that just kept moving. From there, Harrington knew only a catastrophic error could prove her downfall, and she played a safe, sensible game in the third, diving forward to tag Mossely at certain points and quickly getting out of dodge. She edged it 3-2 to take a 5-0 victory.

“I felt like I was the one dictating the fight, trying to make the fight happen, to tease and bring her out,” said Harrington, who secured her place at the Paris Games on Wednesday with victory in the quarter-final.

“It’s not about golds, silvers, bronzes, it’s about Olympic qualification and performing. Next year is the bigger picture.” Harrington will meet Serbia’s Natalia Shadrina in the final, which takes place at 5:15pm Irish time tomorrow.

Marley will meet Italy’s Aziz Abbes Mouhidine in the final after overcoming a difficult assignment in his semi-final against Spain’s Enmanuel Reyes Pla 4-1. The 20-year-old Dubliner lost the first round 4-1 but reversed that score in the second with a more aggressive approach, leaving his Olympic dreams hanging in the balance.

“I knew what I had to do, I’ve been there a million times,” he said. “It gets down to who wants it more in that last round.” He darted to the centre of the ring after the bell, unleashing a flurry of blows, and was much the better fighter from there on out, taking the final round 5-0 and booking his place in the European Games final – but more importantly qualifying for next year’s Olympics.

“I won my first All-Ireland when I was 11 years old, I didn’t win one again for six years and to do this four years after, (it’s been) the rocky road,” said the Sallynoggin native. “I’d say the Noggin Inn is hopping.”

Elsewhere, Dean Clancy suffered a comprehensive defeat in his 63.5kg quarter-final, but what the 21-year-old Sligo man took out of it was an education, pitched in against three-time world champion and Olympic silver medallist Sofiane Oumiha of France, which should serve him well on the road to next year’s Paris Olympics. Oumiha took all three rounds by unanimous decision, his movement a sight to behold as Clancy tried his best to land shots, but often to no avail.

“It came down to experience, at the end of the day, and overall I’m very happy with the tournament,” said Clancy. “It’s going to stand to me massively. I feel like I’m a good learner and between now and the Olympics I’ll be a completely different boxer. It’s a long time now until the Olympics to really focus in and mature as a boxer. I’ll get him in Paris.”

Clancy said it had been a surreal couple of days since securing his Olympic berth. “To tell you the truth I still don’t know what to do with myself, it’s crazy,” he said. “How rare it is to qualify for an Olympic Games, I spent my whole life chasing it. I’ve proved myself that I’m an elite operator abroad.”

Elsewhere on Friday, Liam Jegou advanced to the semi-final of the men’s canoe slalom after finishing 11th on his first run, with Jake Cochrane advancing after finishing 10th on the second run. Robert Hendrick missed out after finishing 11th. Michaela Corcoran advanced to the women’s semi-final after finishing 10th in the second run.

In badminton, Joshua Magee and Moya Ryan lost out to a strong Dutch pairing in their mixed doubles quarter-final. In shooting, Aoife Gormally finished 18th in the women’s trap, falling short of qualification for the final.

In kickboxing, Amy Wall won her full contact 60kg quarter-final 3-0 against Francesca Prescimone of the Netherlands. Eoin Glynn was beaten 3-0 by Poland’s Oskar Sobanski in his full contact 63.5kg quarter-final. Luke McCann was beaten 23-13 in his point fighting quarter-final by Hungary’s Richard Veres. Nicola Bannon lost her point fighting 60kg quarter-final 20-13 to Austria’s Andrea Busa, while Peter Carr lost 3-0 to Serbia’s Aleksandar Konovalov in the full contact 75kg quarter-final.