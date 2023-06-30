Kellie Harrington powers into European Games final

Kellie Harrington will fight for gold at European Games in Poland tomorrow after a commanding display to outclass France’s Estelle Mossely in the 60kg semi-final at the Nowy Targ Arena today.

The 33-year-old Dubliner had been below form on the build-up to the tournament, but on Friday afternoon she looked back to her brilliant best, Harrington winning 5-0 by unanimous decision.

“I felt good in there, tomorrow will be the fifth fight this week and I’m very much okay with that,” said Harrington. “As long as I keep it going like this, I’ll be happy enough. I just wanted to perform and to do it for myself.”

Mossely was a dangerous threat, an accomplished professional who preceded Harrington as Olympic lightweight champion.

“It’s the two best in there,” said Harrington.

The current IBO female lightweight champion, Mossely is ranked by The Ring magazine as the world’s number one female lightweight boxer, but the pro and amateur game are two very different beasts, and today she came up against the best there is in the latter realm.

Harrington was quicker, slicker, in their opening-round exchanges, picking the lock of the French star’s guard at various stages, counter-punching her way to the lead, taking the round in the minds of four out of five judges.

The second round saw a clean sweep for Harrington, who kept the Frenchwoman at arm’s length for much of it, the frustration clearly growing in Mossely as she walked forward, trying to swat a fly that just kept moving.

From there, Harrington knew only a catastrophic error could prove her downfall, and she played a safe, sensible game in the third, diving forward to tag Mossely at certain points and quickly getting out of dodge. She edged it 3-2 to take a 5-0 victory.

“I felt like I was the one dictating the fight, trying to make the fight happen, to tease and bring her out,” said Harrington, who secured her place at the Paris Games on Wednesday with victory in the quarter-final. “It’s not about golds, silvers, bronzes, it’s about Olympic qualification and performing. Next year is the bigger picture.”

Harrington will meet Serbia’s Natalia Shadrina in the final, which takes place at 5:15pm Irish time tomorrow.

Fellow Irish boxers Aoife O’Rourke, Jack Marley, Dean Clancy and Michaela Walsh will all be in action in their respective semi-finals across the day, with Marley and O’Rourke able to secure Olympic qualification with a victory. Clancy and Walsh qualified by winning their quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Elsewhere on Friday, Liam Jegou advanced to the semi-final of the men’s canoe slalom after finishing 11th on his first run, with Jake Cochrane advancing after finishing 10th on the second run. Robert Hendrick missed out after finishing 11th. Michaela Corcoran advanced to the women’s semi-final after finishing 10th in the second run.

In badminton, Joshua Magee and Moya Ryan lost out to a strong Dutch pairing in their mixed doubles quarter-final. In shooting, Aoife Gormally finished 18th in the women’s trap, falling short of qualification for the final.

In kickboxing, Eoin Glynn was beaten 3-0 by Poland’s Oskar Sobanski in his full contact 63.5kg quarter-final. Luke McCann was beaten 23-13 in his point fighting quarter-final by Hungary’s Richard Veres. Nicola Bannon lost her point fighting 60kg quarter-final 20-13 to Austria’s Andrea Busa, while Peter Carr lost 3-0 to Serbia’s Aleksandar Konovalov in the full contact 75kg quarter-final.