Unchained intrigue ahead of most anticipated Tour de France in decades

Anyone who watched the recently released eight-part Netflix documentary on the Tour de France ‘Unchained’ is probably asking the same question; where was Tadej Pogacar?

Partnering with the Tour de France organisers and the production company behind the Formula 1 series Drive to Survive, Netflix looked set to give the world’s biggest bike race the same sports documentary treatment many other sports have received.

Following eight teams that took part in the 2022 edition of the race, it perfectly captured the chaos of the peloton, the backstories of individual riders and that very improbable likelihood in professional road racing: winning.

But there was one glaring omission; the biggest name in the sport, one of its most recognisable faces, two-time Tour de France champion, the all-conquering Slovenian was conspicuous by his absence and it left many of us wondering how much better the product could have been with him.

That his UAE Emirates Team decided not to participate in the series was a decision taken long before the recording started, but what a shame to deny us any kind of look behind the curtain at the sport's best rider.

And on the eve of one of the most anticipated Tours for decades the very same question still remains; just where and how is Pogacar?

The 26-year old has looked unbeatable at times in his career, and he has two Tours de France to his name already, winning them rather easily, it must be said.

He´s rarely endured any kind of adversity in his career, and the manner in which he crushed his rivals can be likened to how Chris Froome suffocated his adversaries in each of his four Tours de France victories.

But there's a new kid on the block, and Unchained did a great job of telling us more about the 24-year old, rail-thin, softly-spoken Jonas Vingegaard.

The former apprentice fisherman from the northern tip of Denmark is chasing back-to-back titles and after finishing runner-up to the UAE Team Emirates leader two years ago, it's a best-of-three trilogy between the two present day heavyweights.

But their respective preparations could not be more opposed.

Vingegaard has been more of a slow-burner this season, improving as the year has progressed, winning three stage races – the Gran Camino, the Tour of the Basque Country and the Critérium du Dauphiné (where he barely looked out of breath) – and landing eight stage wins along the way.

Pogacar blazed a trail in the earlier part of the year, winning the week-long Paris-Nice plus the Amstel Gold, Flèche Wallonne and Ronde van Vlaanderen Classics – but the adversity he´s avoided in his career has come thick and fast this term.

He has just endured a layoff to recover from a wrist fracture sustained in a crash in Liège-Bastogne-Liège in late April, and that's less than ideal preparation for him.

His recent doubling up at his home national championships (winning both road and time-trial gold) suggests a return to form, but he's definitely a little undercooked coming into a race like the Tour.

There's a raft of others who can challenge, which brings an added layer of intrigue this year.

2019 winner Egan Bernal is back in the Ineos-Grenadiers line-up after recovering from appalling injuries sustained in a high-speed training crash in his native Colombia in January 2022.

He has not won anything this year, he barely raced last year because of his lengthy and complicated convalescence, but his last win was the 2021 Giro d'Italia, no less.

He was the heir to the aforementioned Froome before he slammed into a bus at 62 kph on a descent and broke 20 bones as well as suffering two collapsed lungs.

In fact, the 26-year old is one of six riders on the start-list to have won Grand Tours in their careers, the others being last year's Giro winner Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe), 2019 Giro winner Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) and 2018 Vuelta A Espana champion Simon Yates (Team Jayco ALula).

It's a staggering array of talent before we even consider those who have pushed for podiums in recent years, but there's no denying all eyes will be on the big two again, with Vingegaard starting as slight favourite by virtue of his 'cleaner' run into the race.

However, if 'Unchained' taught us anything, it's that the race is unpredictable, accidents happen, incidents unfold, bolters appear from nowhere - and there's more than a yellow jersey up for grabs.

Among the many fascinating subplots this year is Mark Cavendish's quest to win a record 35th Tour stage.

The evergreen Briton (38) is currently tied on 34 with Belgian legend Eddy Merckx, and though the chances of his favourite discipline - bunch sprints - are slim (four chances, we think) this year because of the hilly course, few would bet against him breaking the record if he stays incident-free.

To put his impressive longevity into perspective, defending champ Vingegaard was 11 years old when 'Cav' won his first stage way back in 2008.

Having recently announced this would be his last season, the Isle of Man rider knows it's his last chance, but if anyone knows how to handle expectation, it's him.

Speaking about The Record and his final Tour at yesterday's press conference in Bilbao, he said; "I've thought about it and actually really unfortunately no because I still have to try and do the job.

“I know I'll regret that – not living in the moment and enjoying things. It doesn't mean that the whole experience of the Tour de France is – you can't describe it. This race gives the most incredible emotions.

"Unfortunately, you can't really analyse it or appreciate it until afterwards. It's the same every year. I know it's my last one but it's still the same – I have a job to do. You can definitely appreciate the moments of sentiment later.”

His former team manager Rod Ellingworth was one of many who reckons Cavendish has what it takes to win one last time.

“I think if there’s anybody who can pull a stage win out of the hat, it’ll be him, to be honest.

“I think everybody will be behind him and hopefully it’ll be a good celebration. I think he’s working pretty hard from what I can tell, and he’s very focused on this.”