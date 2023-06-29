Lando Norris reveals robbery during Spanish holiday

It is the second time the British Formula One star has been targeted by thieves.
Lando Norris reveals robbery during Spanish holiday
Lando Norris was subjected to a robbery while on holiday in Marbella (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Thu, 29 Jun, 2023 - 15:59
Philip Duncan, PA F1 Correspondent, Spielberg

Lando Norris has revealed he had a number of expensive items stolen in a robbery at a villa in Marbella.

It is the second time the British Formula One star has been targeted by thieves after he was accosted by two men and had his Richard Mille designer watch stolen after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

McLaren driver Norris, 23 was understood to be on holiday in the south of Spain for three days when the incident took place.

Lando Norris is preparing for this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Speaking to the PA news agency ahead of this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, Norris said: “We were out for dinner and our place got robbed.

“A mixture of many things were stolen. Some were expensive and some were not so expensive. It is still an ongoing conversation so I cannot say too much.”

Norris was reported to be on holiday with a group of friends, including influencer Jennie Dimova.

Dimova posted a video to her TikTok, saying: “If you are wondering why I look like that it is because our villa got robbed and everything I have ever owned – my clothes, my shoes, my bags, my jewellery – everything has been taken – and I am left with literally nothing. I cried for two hours but what can I do?”

The popular Norris is only 11th in this season’s drivers’ championship having scored points at just three of the opening eight rounds in his under-performing McLaren machine.

The British team have brought an upgrade to this weekend’s event in Spielberg in the hope of turning their disappointing season around.

