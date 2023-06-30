Cronin: Hard to compete with in form Moffett

The Triton Showers National Rally Championship reaches the halfway mark on Sunday with the Waterford-based Raven’s Rock Rally.

In the absence of his arch-rival, Derry’s Callum Devine, who has selected the nine-stage rally to count as a dropped score, Monaghan’s Josh Moffett (Hyundai i20 R5) is expected to extend his three-point championship lead in a season where, between them, they have won the opening three rounds.

For whatever reason, the entry on this occasion is not as strong as previous rounds.

However, it offers others like Ballylickey’s Daniel Cronin (VW Polo GTi R5) the opportunity to shine, but the Cork driver is aware of Moffett’s capabilities and his own lack of competitive outings.

“I haven’t competed since the second round in Tralee last April. I will probably be a bit rusty. I’ve been looking at the DVD of the stages and there’s a lot in them (stages), they are tough.”

On Moffett’s current good form he added: “He will probably set off into the sunset, he is always quick and he’s been out a lot this year and it is hard to compete with that.”

Adding that there is time to be gained on the stages provided he gets into the swing of them, Cronin identified his plan.

“If I could have a battle with Declan Boyle and David Guest I would be happy enough. Much will depend on the weather, the Polo is great to handle in the wet, it’s very balanced.”

The organisers are dedicating the number one slot in honour of “Departed Friends” with Moffett and Cronin seeded at two and three respectively.

Former triple national champion Declan Boyle is listed to campaign a VW Polo GTi R5 and Dunmanway’s David Guest (Ford Fiesta Rally2), who missed the last two rounds also makes a return.

Omagh’s Seamus Leonard (Ford Fiesta Rally2) could spring a surprise even though he hasn’t competed for quite a while. Donegal’s Michael Boyle and Welsh preparation expert Melvyn Evans in a pair of VW Polo GTi R5’s and the Citroen C3 Rally2 cars of Maynooth Paul Barrett and UK visitor James Ford also feature.

Meanwhile, Saturday's) PRM & RPM Loughgall Stages Rally in Armagh is spreading its territory from the confines of the Country Park to

include a six-mile closed road stage (run three times) close to Loughgall village. Kesh driver Garry Jennings, a winner of last month’s Tour of the Sperrins Rally will have Enniskillen’s Brian Hoy in the co-driver’s seat for the event that celebrates its 25th year in existence.

Jennings in his right-hand drive Ford Fiesta Rally2 is seeded behind former winners Carndonagh’s Aaron McLaughlin (Ford Fiesta R5) and Armagh’s Damian Toner (Ford Escort).

The first stage begins at 10am.

Motorsport Ireland cancelled its meeting with the directors of the Galway Motor Club that was scheduled for 5pm on Tuesday evening last.

It appears that the Galway group had begun their journey when they were advised of the cancellation. Although neither party were not prepared to make a specific comment, speculation suggests the cancellation was for legal reasons.

Naas racer James Roe competes in the INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix in Mid-Ohio on Sunday aiming to improve his eighth position in the series where he races with the Andretti Autosport team.