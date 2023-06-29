Callum Walsh: ‘Imagine what it will be like when I fight in Cork in front of thousands of people’

Swing hard and then kick back. At the start of the month, Cork light-middleweight Callum Walsh cruised past Carson Jones in California to secure his sixth TKO and move to 7-0. Then he made for Albufeira for a well-earned holiday.

“I’ve things to do. I’ve a flight to catch tomorrow,” he declared in the ring post-fight when quizzed on his demolition of a veteran who was once fourth in the IBF welterweight rankings. In Portugal his rapid ascent as an electrifying prospect in the paid ranks was verified when his feet were literally swept off the ground.

“There is a big, long strip there with thousands of people,” he recalls with a smile. “On my first night, a load of boys from Passage came along around us. Next thing I felt a head come up under my legs and pick me up on their shoulders. It ended up 30 of us and they were all chanting.

“I was thinking, ‘if this is 30, imagine what it will be like when I fight in Cork in front of thousands of people.’” How did the 22-year-old southpaw get here? He is trained by Hall of Famer Freddie Roach out of the Wild Card Boxing Gym in Hollywood. American Tom Loeffler is his promoter along with support from UFC president Dana White.

It started in Cobh and he is back there now for a short rest before he will return Stateside for a WBC US Silver Super Welterweight Title defence. When he first walked through the Riverstown BC door this wasn’t the plan. In this game, it is difficult to have any plan. Boxing was always the priority, but it brought its own hits and sudden adjustments along the way.

Walsh won six Irish titles and trained in the High-Performance Unit alongside Michael Conlan, Joe Ward, Katie Taylor and Gary Cully. He was beaten in the 2019 Irish Elite final by Aidan Walsh. The victor went on to collect an Olympics bronze medal. The runner-up went abroad.

“I have been in LA so long now, I’ve been there two and a half years. It is just head down and train over there. I live two and a half minutes from the gym. In LA, it is all training. I come home and I can have a bit of fun. Nothing in my life has changed massively. I don’t feel like it has anyway.

“People around me, they think it has changed massively. But I feel like I am still the same person. Maybe things have changed but I am the same. In Portugal, every night they were people asking for pictures and coming over.

“That is all part of it. If you want to be a pro, people need to know you. I enjoy it. I suppose a lot has changed but I don’t feel like I have.

“I suppose I am in LA and people know me. I’m not some young fella anymore. It shows what I am doing is working. On holiday, we went to the supermarket one day and this group of Portuguese lads came over. They could barely speak English, but they wanted a picture. My friends and I were wondering, how did I even reach them?”

In 2023 a static Irish boxing scene began to fizzle again. Before the Katie Taylor homecoming, Walsh took to social media to remind Irish supporters of what was underway in LA. He stated outright he meant no disrespect to any national fighter before spelling out in detail why he was destined to be the next big Irish draw. Already there had been four headline shows on the West Coast and one on the East Coast. He has the third biggest fanbase of any Irish boxer on social media.

“The only goal is to become the face of Irish boxing,” he says with conviction. “Other than that, you don’t know what is going to happen. Look at how my career has gone so far. That is my only dream.” He was bred with quick feet and swift hands. Roach has made him into a fully-fledged heat-seeking KO artist. How opponents sprawl on the canvas keeps changing, a left straight or a right hook. The important thing is that Walsh gets it done.

“When I first went to Freddie, I had an amateur style. I got to the Wild Card and trained with Freddie you learn that the pro-style is completely different. It is more rounds and more pace. He has had a huge impact. Now I’ve a mixture of amateur and Freddie’s pro, very aggressive style. I still have the ability that if I get in trouble, I can box my way out of it. And if I need to go forward and smash a fella, I will.

“My career started at a slow pace with a nice plan. Then I started fighting and the boys realised what they had on their hands. They realised, ‘we can’t have this fella on the slow track.’ If you put someone in front of me that is not good enough, I’ll just take him out in a round.

“A couple of my fights only lasted 30 seconds. My last fight was four rounds with a fella with 60-plus pro fights. I feel like I am on the fast track because of what I am doing to fellas. Take what I did to Carson Jones, no one has done that to him before.

“I didn’t know what I would do in the pros. I feel like now I can adapt to anything. My last fight, no one has done that to him before. I was a bit nervous before that. ‘A big fight, what if I took a step too soon?’ There was talk like that. I was wondering… but I got him out of there in four rounds. Now I’ve proved it. I’m more confident than I was before.”

2023 is still taking shape. After his August title defence, they have targeted Madison Square Garden in November. His latest venture home has him pining for a business trip. Last week Walsh was in attendance for fellow Cork boxer Tommy Hyde’s long-awaited home debut at the Parochial Hall. It served as a salient reminder.

His time is coming.

“I left at a time when nothing was happening. That is the main reason I left. There was nothing going on here. I left for some training and ended up turning pro. Now pro boxing is coming back to Ireland. We’d those small hall cards and Katie (Taylor) was here. When I come back it will be massive. We’ll have a huge plan.”

Where will that homecoming be? Do you even need to ask?

“I am a proud Cork man. It’ll have to be Cork.”

Watch ‘King’ Callum Walsh’s first title defence, as he headlines the Commerce Casino on Saturday, 26th August, live on UFC Fight Pass.