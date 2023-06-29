Mixed emotions for Irish boxers at the European Games

It was a day that filled some hearts with hope, while ripping others to pieces. A day that made some Irish boxers’ dreams a reality, while taking others to the abattoir.

For Kellie Harrington and Amy Broadhurst, there were contrasting tears at the Nowy Targ Arena in Poland on Wednesday, with one Olympic dream realised – again – and the other deferred.

Nine Irish boxers stepped into the ring at the European Games with everything on the line. Five won their bouts, with three booking their place at the Paris Olympics and the other two needing one more win. For the other four, this wasn’t the end, but to some it felt like it.

Few understood this rollercoaster quite like Harrington, who spent the last few months learning that many don’t like to deal in nuanced shades of grey, the public pile-on following her awkward interview on OffTheBall a reminder that the be-kind brigade often jettison their preachings when they catch scent of an opinion they don’t agree with.

Harrington struggled this year, her performances devoid of their typical dominance. Only in a recent camp did things begin to click. Pitched in against Sweden’s Agnes Alexiusson for the 60kg quarter-final, she relied on her speed, guile and litheness of movement to carry her into Friday’s semi-finals, netting Olympic qualification.

“I feel like I’m finally back again, enjoying it again. There was a moment I didn't think I wanted to be here. I was (planning on) retiring without telling anybody after this if I didn't qualify for Paris. So, it looks like I’m going to be here a little while longer.”

Amy Broadhurst cut a disconsolate figure following her 3-2 defeat in the 66kg quarter-final to Britain’s Rosie Joy Eccles, the pain too much for the world and European champion to put into words.

She later took to Instagram: “Heartbroken isn’t the word. I always thought my destiny was the Olympic Games, I believed I was born for boxing, I was to be an Olympic champion and that’s not the way it’s gone for me. I don’t know what’s next. I don’t know if I’ll ever strap an amateur glove around my hand again or if I’ll go pro.”

Broadhurst could qualify for Paris at the world qualifiers next year, but gaining selection for those depends on her performance at Irish nationals in November. One boxer who won’t have to worry about that is Michaela Walsh, who breezed to her second Olympics by beating Denmark’s Melissa Juvonen Mortensen 5-0 in the 57kg quarter-final.

“I’ve achieved a lot in the last year and I’d be greedy to ask for more, but I’m going to try the best I can to go to the Olympics and win a medal,” she said.

Dean Clancy turned in a performance beyond his 21 years to win the men’s 63.5kg quarter-final, his thoughts swiftly turning to his grandfather, Tony, who was laid to rest in Sligo at lunchtime Wednesday.

“I know he’s looking down and he wouldn’t want me to be grieving too much in competition. I’ve secured one medal, so now it’s about getting a better colour – first silver, then gold.”

Jennifer Lehane was outclassed by Bulgaria’s Stanimira Petrova in the women’s 54kg quarter-final, losing 5-0. Kelyn Cassidy lost a close contest to Ukraine’s Oleksandr Khyzhniak in the 80kg quarter-final.

Daina Moorehouse was edged out in controversial circumstances in her 50kg quarter-final on a 3-2 split decision. Jack Marley was an impressive winner of his 92kg quarter-final and needs one more win to secure Olympic qualification. Same goes for Aoife O’Rourke, who claimed a 5-0 victory in her 75kg quarter-final.