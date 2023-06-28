'I can’t believe it' - Emotional Kellie Harrington savours Olympic qualification

An emotional Kellie Harrington cried tears of joy after securing Olympic qualification by taking victory in her European Games quarter-final in Poland today.

The 33-year-old Dubliner came through a tough 60kg bout against Sweden’s Agnes Alexiusson on a split-decision score of 4-1, putting her into Friday’s semi-finals and, crucially, netting one of four Olympic berths available in her weight category.

Harrington revealed after that she intended to retire if she fell short of Olympic qualification.

“I feel like I’m finally back again, enjoying it again,” she said. “There was a moment I didn't think I wanted to be here. I was retiring without telling anybody after this if I didn't qualify for Paris. So, it looks like I’m going to be here a little while longer.”

Harrington said she struggled for motivation for much of the year, and her performances reflected that, devoid of their usual dominance.

“I often heard people say, once you get to the top it's like, ‘Okay, where do I go from there?’ Now I've been there and that's kind of what happened. I've never celebrated any of (the victories) at all. It was like: ‘What's next? What's next?’ I feel like I was chasing something that I didn’t even know what I'm chasing. So I haven't been enjoying it because I didn't know what I was looking for.

“It's a matter of overcoming (that) the last few months. The last camp has been amazing and that's made me feel like I'm able to keep up with them, that I must be getting closer to where I was and that's what made me.”

Harrington’s fight was touch and go right until the final bell. She edged round one 3-2, and the same score flashed up for round two, much to the dismay of Irish head coach Zaur Antia. “He kind of flipped out,” laughed Harrington.

In round three Alexiusson went on the attack in a reversal of their previous exchanges, which had seen Harrington typically walk down the Swede, but the Olympic champion was alert to the threat, dodging the majority of her punches, and giving back plenty.

As her hand was raised, the tears began to flow, Harrington’s first words in the mixed zone, after the year she’s had, summing up her feelings: “I can’t believe it.”

Shortly before, Jennifer Lehane was outclassed by Bulgaria’s Stanimira Petrova in the women’s 54kg quarter-final, losing 5-0. There was an agonising defeat, however, for World and European champion Amy Broadhurst, who lost to British opponent Rosie Joy Eccles on a 3-2 split decision.

A total of nine Irish boxers are in action at the Games today, with seven of them able to secure Olympic qualification by reaching the semi-finals. Two Irish fighters, Aoife O’Rourke and Jack Marley, would need to advance to the final to secure Olympic qualification.