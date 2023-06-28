All about the process and the performance for technical genius Antia 

To the casual observer, today might not feel like a huge day for Ireland’s Olympic medal chances. But outside of the Games themselves, this is as big as it gets. Because what happens at the Nowy Targ Arena in the south of Poland today will have seismic repercussions for the country’s medal count at the 2024 Games.

Of the 35 medals Ireland has won at the Olympics, 18 came from boxers, and that medal factory should keep churning in Paris next year – if they can get there. Seven Irish boxers have the chance to do so today, facing pivotal quarter-final bouts at the European Games, with a spot in the semi-finals – and a ticket to Paris – on the line.

Nowy Targ, a city close to the Slovakian border, is roughly halfway between Dublin and Poti, Georgia – hometown of Zaur Antia – and it’s an appropriate place to check in with the quiet, technical genius who left his former life behind in 2003 to help transform Irish amateur boxing.

The Georgian will be in the Irish corner throughout the day, dishing out his expertise, bobbing and weaving with each of his proteges, knowing if they can make it there, to Paris, they could make it anywhere.

lt’s one of the eternal mysteries of Irish sport that the Georgian gets overlooked for manager of the year awards, his production line of global champions often deemed beneath those steering teams to All-Ireland titles. Not that such things matter a jot to Antia, a coach whose validation comes only from results.

It’s 20 years since he arrived in Dublin, unable to speak a jot of English, to take up a role as technical coach at Irish Boxing’s High-Performance Unit. Amid all the turmoil in the IABA during that time, the constant has been his results, Antia churning out a production line of pugilistic champions, his defining trait a drive to constantly improve.

“If you're not making progress, then you are regressing,” he says. “We watch world standards all the time and try to add more if possible, to not stay in the same place.”

Ahead of today’s bouts, Antia knows it’s about all about the process, that anyone gazing up the road to Paris is liable to get punched in the mouth.

“We're not thinking about qualifying, we're thinking about performance,” he says. “That's what it is about. If you are thinking about tomorrow today, what you want doesn't happen.”

Kellie Harrington, Amy Broadhurst, Jenny Lehane, Kelyn Cassidy, Daina Moorehouse, Dean Clancy and Michaela Walsh can all book their spots in Paris with wins today. Harrington takes on Sweden’s Agnes Alexiusson at 12:15pm Irish time. Alexiusson was a bronze medallist at the last European Games but on all known form, the Olympic champion should have her measure.

Broadhurst will be in the ring at 12:45pm for her 66kg quarter-final against Britain’s Rosie Joy Eccles. The Dundalk native, the reigning world and European champion, is an overwhelming favourite.

Clancy’s meets Italy’s Gianluigi Malanga in the 63.5kg quarter-final, while Cassidy’s 80kg quarter-final sees him step into the ring with Ukraine’s Oleksandr Khyzhniak, the Olympic silver medallist.

Daina Moorehouse came through her last-16 bout yesterday 4-1 to set up today’s quarter-final against France’s Wassila Lkhadiri. Michaela Walsh 57kg blew by Turkey’s Aysen Taskin to reach today’s quarter-final against Denmark’s Melissa Juvonen Mortensen.

Aoife O’Rourke edged a close last-16 bout at 75kg (2) to set up a quarter-final against Sweden’s Love Nelli Holgersson. Jack Marley will take on Croatia’s Marko Calic in the 92kg semi-final. Both Marley and O’Rourke need to make the final to secure Olympic berths.

The mood is high in the camp, the positivity rippling among them with each Irish arm raised in the air. “Everyone is bouncing off each other,” said Walsh. “We have the best coaches in the world here.”

It’s a day they’ve all spent the past year targeting. For some, it’s the culmination of more than a decade’s hard graft, a lifelong dream now sitting out there in the centre of that ring, with one last opponent in the way. Win and they’re in. Lose and, while the dream isn’t over, it becomes a whole lot more difficult. They know how rare, how precious, a chance lies before them. The time is now.

The technical wizard in the corner knows it too, but to Antia, it’s not about what they’re about to achieve. It’s how.

"Think about performance, and that will take care of the win,” he says. “It will take care of everything.”