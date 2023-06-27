Olympic qualification draws near as Irish sevens storm into European Games final

The Irish men’s rugby sevens team is just one win away from Olympic qualification after obliterating Portugal in the semi-final of the European Games in Krakow, Poland today. In a game that was delayed due to high winds, Ireland simply blew their rivals away, taking less than three minutes to open the scoring with a try from Billy Dardis, who added another to send them in at the break 14-0 to the good.

They maintained their dominance in the second half, with a try from Jordan Conroy sealing a comfortable 24-0 victory. “It was a good game, a bit hectic at the start but we stayed on it, controlled that second half and saw it out,” said Dardis. “It was a good, ruthless performance.”

Ireland remain unbeaten at the tournament, but they will face their first truly dangerous threat when taking on Great Britain in the final, which gets under way at 7:35pm Irish time today and can be watched live on Europeangames.tv.

“It’ll have to be the same tonight, fairly poker-faced and do your job, and hopefully with the bounce of a ball we could find ourselves in an Olympics again,” said Dardis. “We’re well versed in these qualifier games.”

NERVE WRECKING: Billy Dardis admits to being nervous this morning before their semi-final against Portugal. Pic: ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Great Britain eased past Spain 19-7 in the second semi-final to set up tonight’s showdown for an Olympic berth, with the loser still having qualification options through a repechage event next year.

The Irish women’s sevens team secured Olympic qualification for the first time ever last month by defeating Fiji at the World Rugby Sevens Series in Toulouse, and the men now have a golden opportunity to follow suit. Dardis has been here before, part of the men’s side that secured qualification at the repechage event in Monaco just before the Tokyo Olympics. The players are feeling the weight of the occasion but, so far, they’ve risen to it.

“It’s nerve-wracking, there wasn’t much eaten at breakfast this morning,” said Dardis. “But you don’t really need superheroes in this situation. In big, high-pressure situations like this, it’s about who can stay on task, get the jobs right, the resets done really well, and then the result looks after itself.”

EXCITED: Ireland's Harry McNulty excited to be into the final for a chance to claim a spot at the 2024 Olympics. Pic: ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Harry McNulty looked equally excited, if slightly exhausted, as he panted his way through a post-game chat. “Semi-finals are different games and anything can happen, we knew we had to bring our best and that’s all we could ask for,” he said. “It’s a fantastic result against a strong Portuguese side. We secured a spot for the repechage, but we haven’t come here for that. We’ve got one more game that we need to finish.”

Elsewhere at the European Games, Sive Brassil finished 15th in the laser run semi-final in modern pentathlon, with only the top nine advancing to the final. Erin McConnell finished 27th in the women’s triathlon, having been in contention with the leaders until halfway. In fencing, Giacomo Pietrobelli lost a close contest to a Swedish rival, 14-15. Emma Davis bowed out of the archery competition after losing 6-0 to Austrian archer Elisabeth Straka.

SECOND WIN: Joshua Magee and Moya Ryan won their second straight group match, beating their Slovakian opponents 21-5, 21-15. Their final group match takes place on Thursday. Pic: INPHO/Tom Maher

There was better news for the Irish in badminton, where Joshua Magee and Moya Ryan won their second straight group match, beating their Slovakian opponents 21-5, 21-15. Their final group match takes place on Thursday.