Noel O'Regan claims Munster Junior B title in thriller

Noel O’Regan won an absorbing, high-tempo, Munster Junior B final against Noel O’Donovan at Ballincurrig on Sunday.

This was a contest between two genuine quality players that delivered from first throw to last. O’Regan won the first shot, but O’Donovan followed with a well-played second that cut past the school corner and put him in front. He won the following exchange by 70m. He then found a higher gear, making the pony’s gate in two more to raise a bowl. He followed with a great sixth past the no-play line. This looked fatal for O’Regan, but he faced-down defeat with a focused fight-back of the highest order.

He delivered a massive eighth bowl to Heaphy’s. In reply O’Donovan only made the middle to the acre. For O’Regan that shifted the dial from insuperable to achievable. The tug for dominance went epic in the next four throws. O’Donovan held the bowl to O’Riordan’s. O’Regan knocked it with a super shot up the long straight. O’Donovan hauled back most of his odds to Leahy’s. Their toes were now on the precipice of destiny. To O’Donovan’s credit he played a great bowl, but it fell well short of the big corner. O’Regan, with an assassin’s nerve, delivered his bowl through the sop and it raced to light. Level, when five shots earlier all looked lost.

O’Donovan didn’t raise any white flag. He deified O’Regan by beating his brilliant bowl to light at the top of the short straight. O’Regan made light at Din Tough’s next, O’Donovan’s reply met the curve too soon and missed light. O’Regan followed with another huge cast to raise a bowl. O’Donovan railed against the narrative with a great 17th out the last bend. O’Regan missed light, but his 17th rubbed kindly towards the line. O’Donovan needed something extraordinary to retrieve it now. He was a shade left and his bowl caught the grass just past the line, victory for O’Regan.

Jake Cullen won the Ulster Junior B final and the right to play O’Regan in next month’s All-Ireland final. He needed a tremendous last shot to defy Philip Corrigan at Keady-Tassagh.

Corrigan set the early pace leading by 30m after three to the iron gate. Cullen edged ahead in the next two towards Lappin’s and was still in front at Connolly’s. Corrigan jumped into a 70m lead after Cullen’s bowl hit Courtney’s wall. Cullen bounced back with a sensational bowl past the garage, which won him a 20m lead. Corrigan responded with an equally good one to Crozier’s to lead by 50m and raised a bowl to the capped-bullet.

Cullen got back into contention after a huge bowl to Geary’s. Corrigan looked to have weathered the storm after winning the shots to Shortt’s lane by 80m, but he made a mistake with his next one. Cullen seized the opening with a brilliant bowl that beat the line by 40m, which Corrigan missed.

Johnny Kelly will represent Ulster in the All-Ireland Veteran (over-50) final. He beat Joe Donnelly by a bowl in the Ulster final on the Rock Road. He had 40m odds after four to light at Corr’s. He converted that to a bowl of odds with a brilliant throw from the graveyard to ‘The Preacher’s’. His form dipped and Donnelly had the lead back to five metres at the diamond. Kelly got back on track and raised a bowl to the line.

Paul Butler led all the way against Michéal Ó Ceallacháin in the Munster Veteran (Novice) final at Firmount. He won the first one by 12m and looked to be taking control till he made a mistake with his fourth. He fended off a strong challenge from Ó Ceallacháin, before raising the tempo through Buckley’s cross, where he was a bowl in front. He defended that lead to the line. In the overall Munster final at Ballincurrig he plays either Philip O’Donovan or Noel Gould.

Emma Hurley powered to the Munster U16 title at the expense of Laura Sexton at Béal na Bláth. Sexton won the first shot, but Hurley quickly gained control. She was a bowl in front after four to the bull’s gate. She added a second before the novice line and was unstoppable from there. Eoghan Hickey had a clear win over Brian Harrington in the Boys U12 Munster final at Timoleague. Harrington won the first two. Hickey won the third and gradually gained control, before dominating the second half.

Donal O’Riordan advanced to the Munster intermediate semi-final by beating Tim Young in Bantry. In the Munster Junior A Patrick Stokes beat Eoin O’Riordan at Béal an Marbh and Denis O’Sullivan beat Patrick O’Driscoll at Curraheen.