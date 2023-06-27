Fit-again Egan Bernal named in Ineos Grenadiers squad for Tour de France

Egan Bernal will return to the Tour de France this summer in an Ineos Grenadiers squad headlined by Tom Pidcock.

Bernal, winner of the 2019 Tour and 2021 Giro d'Italia, suffered a devastating crash during training in January 2022 and has battled a number of setbacks in his bid to get back to the top end of the sport.

But after riding to 12th place overall in the Criterium du Dauphine earlier this month, the 26-year-old Colombian has earned his place in the Grenadiers' eight-man team.

"Making my return to the Tour has always been a major goal for me," Bernal said. "I'm so excited to be able to experience every kilometre of this race again.

"I'm sure many people have followed everything that has happened to me since my accident in January last year, and the journey I've been through to overcome the greatest test of my life. Being a part of this year's Tour team reassures me that I'm on my way to returning to my best."

Ineos deputy team principal Rod Ellingworth praised Bernal for the determination he has shown during his recovery.

"The whole team's really thrilled for Egan, and everyone who's supported him in his return to full fitness," Ellingworth said.

"It's a demonstration of his character and resilience, and the extraordinary effort he's put into his recovery over the past 18 months.

"Of course, as a previous winner, he brings invaluable insight and a winning attitude to the group. His grit and determination sum up what we're all about as a team, and all our riders will benefit from his experience at the Tour."

With Geraint Thomas resting after the Giro, Ineos lack a rider with the pedigree and form to challenge race favourites Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar, but in Pidcock they have a rising star who can contend for stages while testing himself in the general classification.

The Olympic mountain bike champion is looking to build on a hugely impressive Tour debut last season, when he won stage 12 on the Alpe d'Huez from a breakaway while finishing second in the young rider's classification.

"I'm really excited to be back at the Tour de France for what promises to be another beautiful three weeks," the 23-year-old said.

"To win an iconic stage and wear the white jersey in 2022 are lifelong memories, and this year I want to build on that as I continue to progress my career."

Former Ineos rider Adam Yates has been included in the UAE Team Emirates squad, and will ride in support of two-time winner Pogacar as he bids to regain his crown from reigning champion Vingegaard.

There was no surprise as Mark Cavendish was named in the Astana-Qazaqstan squad as the Manxman lines up for his final Tour de France.

The 38-year-old, who will retire at the end of the season, is targeting a stage win that would see him claim the all-time Tour record outright, having joined Eddy Merckx on 34 in 2021.

The Tour begins on Saturday with a stage that starts and finishes in Bilbao.