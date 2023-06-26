European Games: Harrington 'feeling the joy' as she moves closer to Olympic qualification

Kellie Harrington is just one win away from a place at the Olympic Games in Paris after beating Armenia's Elida Kocharyan by unanimous decision at the European Games in Poland today. The lightweight (60kg) Olympic champion looked back to her brilliant best at the Nowy Targ Arena in the south of Poland, and was much the better fighter throughout, claiming a 5-0 victory.

"It didn't feel so comfortable, to be honest," said Harrington. "I was quite nervous coming in. I had seen that girl back in October at the Europeans in Montenegro and I thought she was special then, and she is special. She's one to watch. It was a really good fight, but I'm happy enough."

Harrington will be back in action on Wednesday, where she will face Sweden’s Agnes Alexiusson in the quarter-final. A win there will automatically qualify her for the Paris Olympics, with the semi-final due to take place on Friday, and a possible final to follow on Saturday.

Harrington was pleased to start her competition with two bouts that will have sharpened her skills for what’s to come. "I don't know how some boxers love to get the bye," she said. "I love to get going from the start, shake off the dust and get better as you go on."

Asked about her next bout, the Dubliner admitted she had not looked past today.

"I'm just here to enjoy myself as I haven't really been enjoying it for a while, but I got the hunger back at the last couple of camps, feeling the joy, feeling the love,” she said. “I got a lovely card off my wife coming out here that said: ‘Do this for yourself. The last one was for your country.’ I'm here to express myself, basically."

There was more great news for Irish boxing in the women's 54kg category where Jenny Lehane scored a unanimous 5-0 victory in the round of 16 over Greece's Antonia Giannakopoulou, booking her spot in Wednesday’s quarter-final, where a win would secure Olympic qualification.

“We knew it was going to be a tough fight, she’s very much an aggressor so I was expecting her to be coming forward,” said Lehane, who had a point deducted in the opening round.

“A lot of the tactics went to plan. I dug deep in round two.”

In rugby sevens, Ireland moved a step closer to Olympic qualification with a third straight victory to close out the pool stages. They trailed Germany 5-7 at half-time but second-half tries by Jordan Conroy and Andrew Smith saw them keep their unbeaten record intact at the event on a 19-7 scoreline.

“It was a good, solid win,” said Billy Dardis. “The first half was a bit shaky, we knew they were going to come at us with a few trick plays. Those games are always going to be tense, we were feeling each other out. We got some good lucky calls and played well in the second half.”

They will be back in action in the quarter-final this evening, and they can secure an Olympic berth with victory in the final, should they make it there, on Tuesday evening. “The end goal is to win that final, but each game is very important from here on out – it’s knockout,” said Dardis. “We have to be right on it, very accurate and clinical.” Elsewhere, Jake Passmore is through to his third final of the European Games in the one-metre springboard diving competition. A mistake in his sixth dive cost him some points, but he’d done enough to secure 11th place in qualification with 326.70. The final takes place at 5pm Irish time today. In badminton, mixed doubles pair Joshua Magee and Moya Ryan won their opening match with ease, 21-14, 21-13.