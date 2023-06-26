All Ireland football quarter-finals, Austrian Grand Prix and Tour de France: your sport on TV this week

Don't Miss: The draw for the All-Ireland football quarter finals took place on Monday and it threw up some fascinating fixtures set to take place this weekend. The 2021 All-Ireland semi-final pairings have been repeated as Kerry face Tyrone and Dublin have been drawn against Mayo. Elsewhere Cork will clash with Ulster champions Derry, while Armagh and Monaghan will battle it out for the other semi-final place.

Set the Sky Box: There's a big event in the UFC taking place this weekend with Strickland vs Magomedo being the main event. Fans of the sport will undoubtedly be used to the late nights/early mornings already but for those interested that can't stay awake to witness it live, set the sky box to record it.