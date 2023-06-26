All Ireland football quarter-finals, Austrian Grand Prix and Tour de France: your sport on TV this week

Good news as well for fans of Cricket because there is a lot of it on in the coming days.
All Ireland football quarter-finals, Austrian Grand Prix and Tour de France: your sport on TV this week

LAST EIGHT: Cork players Luke Fahy, John O’Rourke and Daniel O’Mahony celebrate. Photo by Tom Beary/Sportsfile

Mon, 26 Jun, 2023 - 13:41
Andrew Horgan

Don't Miss: The draw for the All-Ireland football quarter finals took place on Monday and it threw up some fascinating fixtures set to take place this weekend. The 2021 All-Ireland semi-final pairings have been repeated as Kerry face Tyrone and Dublin have been drawn against Mayo. Elsewhere Cork will clash with Ulster champions Derry, while Armagh and Monaghan will battle it out for the other semi-final place.

Set the Sky Box: There's a big event in the UFC taking place this weekend with Strickland vs Magomedo being the main event. Fans of the sport will undoubtedly be used to the late nights/early mornings already but for those interested that can't stay awake to witness it live, set the sky box to record it.

Streaming Pick: Two of the aforementioned All-Ireland football quarter-finals are due to be televised by RTÉ this weekend but the other two to will have to be streamed on GAAGO. This will be the service’s last two All-Ireland championship fixtures this year and they will be worth the money.

Monday (June 26th)

10.15am Women’s Ashes D5 England v Australia, Sky Sports Cricket

11am-7.30pm Wimbledon Qualifying,  BBC Red Button

2.45pm – Women’s 1st ODI West Indies v Ireland, BT Sport 1

8pm-9pm Weekend’s GAA highlights, TG4

Read More

Dates and throw-in times confirmed for explosive All-Ireland football quarter-finals

Tuesday (June 27th)

11am-7.30pm Wimbledon Qualifying, BBC Red Button

Noon-4pm, 6pm-10pm World Cup Pool, Sky Sports Action

Wednesday (June 28th)

10am - 2nd Test, D1 England v Australia, Sky Sports Cricket

11am-7.30pm Wimbledon Qualifying, BBC Red Button

Noon-4pm, 6pm-10pm World Cup Pool, Sky Sports Action

2.45pm - Women’s 2nd ODI West Indies v Ireland, BT Sport 1.

Thursday (June 29th)

10am Ireland v Australia; 12.30pm France v New Zealand; 3pm South Africa v Italy; 6pm England v Fiji U20 Rugby World Cup, Virgin Media Two

10.15am - 2nd Test, D2 England v Australia, Sky Sports Cricket.

11am-7.30pm Wimbledon Qualifying, BBC Red Button

Noon-4pm, 6pm-10pm World Cup Pool, Sky Sports Action

1pm Wales v Japan, U20 Rugby World Cup, S4C

1pm-6.30pm British Masters, Sky Sports Golf

5.30pm-7pm Tour de France Team presentation, Eurosport 1

6.30pm-11pm Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sky Sports Golf

8pm Warrington v Leeds, Rugby Super League, Sky Sports Arena

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen
Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen

Friday (June 30th)

10.15am 2nd Test, D3 England v Australia, Sky Sports Cricket

11am-1pm; Sky Sports Golf Red Button from 1pm Ladies Open by Pickala Rock Resort

Noon-4pm, 6pm-10pm World Cup Pool, Sky Sports Action

Noon Practice & Qualifying Austrian Grand Prix, Sky Sports F1

1pm-6.30pm British Masters, Sky Sports Golf

1.30pm-8pm Henley Royal Regatta Rowing, BT Sport 2

6.30pm-11pm Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sky Sports Golf

8pm Leigh v Hull KR, Rugby Super League, Sky Sports Arena

Read More

Éamonn Fitzmaurice: For weekend winners, is momentum or fatigue the biggest factor?

Saturday (July 1st)

10.15am  2nd Test, D4 England v Australia, Sky Sports Cricket

10.30am - Sprint Austrian Grand Prix, Sky Sports F1

11.20am-2.15pm, 4.15pm-5.05pm; ITV4 & Eurosport 1, 11am-5pm - Stage 1 Tour de France.

Noon-6pm British Masters, Sky Sports Golf

Noon-4pm; Sky Sports Action, 6pm-10pm Sky Sports Arena, World Cup Pool, Sky Sports 1.30pm-8pm Henley Royal Regatta Rowing, BT Sport 1

2pm-5pm The Curragh (Inc Pretty Polly Stakes), RTÉ 2

2.15pm-4.15pm Women’s Senior Football, TG4

3.15pm England v Portugal, Soccer friendly, UTV

3.45pm Kerry vs Tyrone, All Ireland Football quarter final, GAAGO

6pm Armagh vs Monaghan, All Ireland Football quarter final, GAAGO

6pm-11pm Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sky Sports Golf

7pm S Marshall v F Crews-Dezurn, Boxing, Sky Sports Action.

7.30pm Meath v Donegal, Women's Senior Football, TG4

7.45pm Women’s 3rd ODI West Indies v Ireland, BT Sport 4

Mayo’s Ryan O'Donoghue and Paddy Durcan celebrate.
Mayo’s Ryan O'Donoghue and Paddy Durcan celebrate.

Sunday (July 2nd)

Midnight S Strickland v A Magomedov, UFC, BT Sport 1

1am J Anderson v Z Kossobutskiy, Boxing, Sky Sports Action

10.15am - 2nd Test, D5 England v Australia, Sky Sports Cricket

10.30am-5pm Henley Royal Regatta, Rowing, BT Sport 1

11.05am-5pm TG4; 11am-4.30pm ITV4; 11am-4.45pm Eurosport 1 Stage 1 Tour de France

Noon-6pm British Masters, Sky Sports Golf

Noon-4pm, 6pm-9pm World Cup Final Pool, Sky Sports Action

12.30pm Austrian Grand Prix, Sky Sports F1

1.40pm-4.40pm RTÉ 1; 1.30pm-4pm UTV The Curragh (Inc Irish Derby)

1.45pm Cork vs Derry, All Ireland Football quarter final, RTÉ

4pm Dublin vs Mayo, All Ireland Football quarter final, RTÉ

6pm-11pm Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sky Sports Golf

9.30pm-11pm The Sunday Game, RTÉ 2

More in this section

Ben Healy celebrates winning the race 25/6/2023 Ben Healy claims Irish road race championship
European Games 2023 - Day Four Pressure-loving Dean Clancy one fight from Olympic qualification
Road Bowling: Murphy dazzles en route to Munster senior title Road Bowling: Murphy dazzles en route to Munster senior title
Carlos Alcaraz lifts the cinch Championships trophy (Steven Paston/PA)

Carlos Alcaraz sees himself as one of the Wimbledon favourites after Queen’s win

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd