All Ireland football quarter-finals, Austrian Grand Prix and Tour de France: your sport on TV this week

The draw for the All-Ireland football quarter finals took place on Monday and it threw up some fascinating fixtures set to take place this weekend. The 2021 All-Ireland semi-final pairings have been repeated as Kerry face Tyrone and Dublin have been drawn against Mayo. Elsewhere Cork will clash with Ulster champions Derry, while Armagh and Monaghan will battle it out for the other semi-final place.
There's a big event in the UFC taking place this weekend with Strickland vs Magomedo being the main event. Fans of the sport will undoubtedly be used to the late nights/early mornings already but for those interested that can't stay awake to witness it live, set the sky box to record it.
Two of the aforementioned All-Ireland football quarter-finals are due to be televised by RTÉ this weekend but the other two to will have to be streamed on GAAGO. This will be the service’s last two All-Ireland championship fixtures this year and they will be worth the money.
10.15am Women’s Ashes D5 England v Australia, Sky Sports Cricket
11am-7.30pm Wimbledon Qualifying, BBC Red Button
2.45pm – Women’s 1st ODI West Indies v Ireland, BT Sport 1
8pm-9pm Weekend’s GAA highlights, TG4
11am-7.30pm Wimbledon Qualifying, BBC Red Button
Noon-4pm, 6pm-10pm World Cup Pool, Sky Sports Action
10am - 2nd Test, D1 England v Australia, Sky Sports Cricket
11am-7.30pm Wimbledon Qualifying, BBC Red Button
Noon-4pm, 6pm-10pm World Cup Pool, Sky Sports Action
2.45pm - Women’s 2nd ODI West Indies v Ireland, BT Sport 1.
10am Ireland v Australia; 12.30pm France v New Zealand; 3pm South Africa v Italy; 6pm England v Fiji U20 Rugby World Cup, Virgin Media Two
10.15am - 2nd Test, D2 England v Australia, Sky Sports Cricket.
11am-7.30pm Wimbledon Qualifying, BBC Red Button
Noon-4pm, 6pm-10pm World Cup Pool, Sky Sports Action
1pm Wales v Japan, U20 Rugby World Cup, S4C
1pm-6.30pm British Masters, Sky Sports Golf
5.30pm-7pm Tour de France Team presentation, Eurosport 1
6.30pm-11pm Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sky Sports Golf
8pm Warrington v Leeds, Rugby Super League, Sky Sports Arena
10.15am 2nd Test, D3 England v Australia, Sky Sports Cricket
11am-1pm; Sky Sports Golf Red Button from 1pm Ladies Open by Pickala Rock Resort
Noon-4pm, 6pm-10pm World Cup Pool, Sky Sports Action
Noon Practice & Qualifying Austrian Grand Prix, Sky Sports F1
1pm-6.30pm British Masters, Sky Sports Golf
1.30pm-8pm Henley Royal Regatta Rowing, BT Sport 2
6.30pm-11pm Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sky Sports Golf
8pm Leigh v Hull KR, Rugby Super League, Sky Sports Arena
10.15am 2nd Test, D4 England v Australia, Sky Sports Cricket
10.30am - Sprint Austrian Grand Prix, Sky Sports F1
11.20am-2.15pm, 4.15pm-5.05pm; ITV4 & Eurosport 1, 11am-5pm - Stage 1 Tour de France.
Noon-6pm British Masters, Sky Sports Golf
Noon-4pm; Sky Sports Action, 6pm-10pm Sky Sports Arena, World Cup Pool, Sky Sports 1.30pm-8pm Henley Royal Regatta Rowing, BT Sport 1
2pm-5pm The Curragh (Inc Pretty Polly Stakes), RTÉ 2
2.15pm-4.15pm Women’s Senior Football, TG4
3.15pm England v Portugal, Soccer friendly, UTV
3.45pm Kerry vs Tyrone, All Ireland Football quarter final, GAAGO
6pm Armagh vs Monaghan, All Ireland Football quarter final, GAAGO
6pm-11pm Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sky Sports Golf
7pm S Marshall v F Crews-Dezurn, Boxing, Sky Sports Action.
7.30pm Meath v Donegal, Women's Senior Football, TG4
7.45pm Women’s 3rd ODI West Indies v Ireland, BT Sport 4
Midnight S Strickland v A Magomedov, UFC, BT Sport 1
1am J Anderson v Z Kossobutskiy, Boxing, Sky Sports Action
10.15am - 2nd Test, D5 England v Australia, Sky Sports Cricket
10.30am-5pm Henley Royal Regatta, Rowing, BT Sport 1
11.05am-5pm TG4; 11am-4.30pm ITV4; 11am-4.45pm Eurosport 1 Stage 1 Tour de France
Noon-6pm British Masters, Sky Sports Golf
Noon-4pm, 6pm-9pm World Cup Final Pool, Sky Sports Action
12.30pm Austrian Grand Prix, Sky Sports F1
1.40pm-4.40pm RTÉ 1; 1.30pm-4pm UTV The Curragh (Inc Irish Derby)
1.45pm Cork vs Derry, All Ireland Football quarter final, RTÉ
4pm Dublin vs Mayo, All Ireland Football quarter final, RTÉ
6pm-11pm Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sky Sports Golf
9.30pm-11pm The Sunday Game, RTÉ 2