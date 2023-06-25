Ben Healy claims Irish road race championship

Ben Healy continued his brilliant form to claim the Irish road race championship in Dungannon, Co Tyrone.

Healy had over four minutes to spare over last year's champion Rory Townsend.

The 22-year-old EF Education-EasyPost rider won a stage in this year's Giro D'Italia and continued his excellent form in this 164.3km course featuring six laps of an intense race circuit.

After multiple attacks off the front, a select group of fifteen got away that featured most of the big names, including Sam Bennett, Townsend, Ryan Mullen, Dillon Corkery and Healy.

Healy wasn't prepared to take his chances in the bigger group and put in some strong digs along the punchy climbs to narrow it down to six in front.

The five chasers behind worked well together and looked likely to reel Healy in, coming as close as fifteen seconds before the gap began to increase again.

A talented time trialist, Healy was well able to set a blistering pace throughout flat sections and packed a punch on the sharp climbs that came his way.

In the group behind, teammates Mullen and Bennett were forced to do the chasing, while Townsend bided his time waiting to make his move.

At the beginning of lap five, Townsend made his move as he split the breakaway and went off in chase of Healy - who still dangled between twenty and forty seconds ahead in parts of the previous laps. Back in the main group, the pace slowed down in the final laps as U23 riders knew they would compete for that title amongst themselves.

Bennett was the only one who could hold defending champion Townsend's wheel initially as Mullen gave his last dig to try and stay in touch. In the back straight of the penultimate lap, Townsend would go at it alone as he left Bennett in his wake - who had given his all in pursuit of glory.

Townsend looked to have the upper hand with 25km to go, closing the gap down to just twenty seconds before the Killyliss climb, but Healy found an extra gear as he upped the pace in the final lap - powering away as Townsend started to feel the heat after expending a huge amount of energy to split the chasers.

Healy cruised through the final kilometers of the circuit and had time to sit up and take in the moment, as he crossed the line and became national champion.

Healy said: "It’s going to be super awesome to wear this jersey for the next year and last time I had it, it was under 23 so now to have it as a World Tour rider and hopefully I can do it justice."

The U23 race was won by Jamie Meehan in an exciting sprint while in the women's junior race, Lucy Benezet Minns was dominant throughout as she attacked almost from the first kilometre to a solo victory.