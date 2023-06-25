Pressure-loving Dean Clancy one fight from Olympic qualification

For Irish boxer Dean Clancy, the dream has never felt so real, the Paris Olympics now just one small step away. With his round-of-16 victory at the European Games in Poland on Sunday, the Sligo man stands on the brink of qualification for the ultimate sporting stage.

If he wins his 63.5kg quarter-final on Wednesday, Paris can officially be added to his 2024 wall planner. Clancy edged a close 3-2 bout on Sunday against Malik Hasanov of Azerbaijan and was “absolutely buzzing” with the victory, opening as it does a direct path to the Olympic stage. This was a contest that could have gone either way, and Clancy knew it.

“It was a really tough fight,” he said. “I got a good plan from the coaches, implemented it perfectly, to a tee. I dug deep, stuck to the game plan, hit him hard and fast. The job’s not finished though.” Clancy said he “can’t wait” for Wednesday’s quarter-final, adding: “I’ve two days now to rest and I’ll be sharp. I love the pressure.”

His teammate Dean Walsh was in action later in the day, against Italy’s Salvatore Cavallaro in the 71kg round of 32, but the Wexford native came out on the wrong end of a 3-2 split decision, and was inconsolable as he left the ring.

In rugby sevens, Ireland started their tournament with a bang, hammering hosts Poland 66-0. “That was clinical, we did really well,” said Harry McNulty. “We put Poland under pressure and it’s good to get a win to start off the tournament.”

Later in the day, they beat Italy in convincing fashion, going 17-7 up at half-time and closing the game out 38-7. Ireland can secure qualification for the Paris Olympics by taking victory, with the British team shaping up as their biggest threat. They will conclude the pool stages with a clash against Germany just before midday (Irish time) on Monday, with the quarter-finals to follow Monday evening and the semi-finals and final on Tuesday.

“We had a good first game against Poland but we knew Italy would be another level up so we said the same thing as the last game: play our game, stick to our rules, and we executed it very well,” said Jordan Conroy. “But you don’t win the tournament on day one so we’re going to come back, take a bit of a rest and get ready. We’re taking it game by game and trying to build on every game we play.”

In mountain biking, Chris Dawson finished 36th in the men’s cross country. “I was really pleased with that,” he said. “It’s good to see how far away you are from the top guys in the world. It’s given me confidence for the next couple of months’ training.”

In shooting, Jack Fairclough finished 29th in the men’s skeet, equalling his season’s best with a score of 118, but he was left wondering what might have been.

“The standard at this level is so high that you really can’t afford to make any silly mistakes, but I made a couple,” he said. “It’s great to be in this environment, to really test your technique and head game, to see what works and what you can improve on.”

Sive Brassil, Isobel Radford-Dodd and Hannah D’Aughton were all in action in modern pentathlon in the fencing and swim events, with the laser run following. Brassil emerged to advance to the semi-final on Tuesday and remains in contention for Olympic qualification.

Diver Clare Cyran finished fourth in the three-metre springboard qualification to advance to the final, where she finished 10th with a score of 254.50.

In Taekwondo, Tallaght’s Leroy Nsilu Dilandu lost out to his Georgian opponent 2-0 in Men's -74kg competition in the round of 16. Given the Georgian made the final later in the day, Nsilu Dilandu went into the repechage, where he lost out 2-0.

In fencing, Ireland’s two competitors Jadryn Dick and Michalis Kirimlidis contested the pool stage of the men’s individual Sabre competition with Kirimlidis bowing out and Dick advancing to the direct elimination stage, where he lost out to Ukrainian Yurly Tsap 15-7.

Irish in action on Monday, European Games (all times Irish)

Diving

9am Men’s 1m Springboard Preliminaries (Jake Passmore)

5pm: Men’s 1m Springboard Finals (Jake Passmore)

Badminton

10:30am Mixed Doubles Group Stage, Joshua Magee & Moya Ryan (IRL) V Bailetti/Corsini (ITA)

1pm: Women’s Singles Group Stage, Rachael Darragh (IRL) V Tereza Svabikova (CZE)

4pm: Women’s Doubles, Moya Frost/Kate Ryan V Lambert/Tran

4.30pm: Men’s Doubles, Joshua Magee/Paul Reynolds (IRL) V Greco/Salutt (ITA)

6pm: Men’s Singles, Nhat Nguyen (IRL) V Milan Dratva (SVK)

Boxing

12pm: Women’s 54kg Round of 16, Jennifer Lehane (IRL) V TBC

12:30pm Women’s 60kg Round of 16, Kellie Harrington (IRL) V Elida Kocharyan (ARM)

2pm: Men’s 80kg Round of 16, Kelyn Cassidy (IRL) V Taylor Jay Bevan (GB)

2.45pm: Men’s 92kg Round of 16, Jack Marley (IRL) V Vagkan Nanitzanian (GRE)

6pm: Women’s 66kg Round of 16, Amy Broadhurst (IRL) V Beatrise Rozentale (LAT)

6.30pm: Men’s 51kg Round of 16, Sean Mari (IRL) V TBC

Rugby Sevens

12:58pm: Men’s Rugby Sevens, Ireland V Germany

6:14pm: Men’s Rugby Sevens Quarter Finals, Ireland V TBC

Archery

1:15pm: Men’s Recurve Individual 1/32 Eliminations, Oskar Ronan (IRL) V Oleksii Hunbun (UKR)

Modern Pentathlon

3:30pm: Women’s Fencing Ranking Round, Sive Brassil (IRL)