Motors: Caldwell and Kierans get important win at Munster Moonraker Rally

Strabane’s Ryan Caldwell and his Monaghan co-driver Arthur Kierans took their Skoda Fabia R5 to an important victory in the Abbey Hotel Munster Moonraker Rally, round three of the Sligo Pallets Irish Forest Rally Championship that was based in Ballyvourney.

They finished with a winning margin of 9.1s seconds over the VW Polo GTi of Ballygawley’s Vivian Hamill and co-driver Andrew Grennan with yet another Ulster crew, Niall McCullagh and Gordon Noble (Ford Fiesta R5), 20.9s further behind in third.

Although Caldwell was quickest on the morning opener on the 5.2km Derreenaling, the top quintet were within a 1.9 second time frame. Series leader Mark Donnelly (Ford Fiesta Rally2) was down in ninth spot and 7.4 off the lead as he admitted it didn’t click. Indeed, he fared worse on the second stage where he spun on a narrow section and lost considerable time getting the car pointing in the right direction – he remained ninth – but some 35 seconds adrift. An untroubled Caldwell arrived at the Ballyvourney service leading McCullagh by 2.9s with Ovens driver Owen Murphy third – 5s off the lead as he took a steady pace. Vivian Hamill was 2.1s further behind. Derry’s Jordan Hone (Fiesta R5) lost about 10s at a chicane close to the end of SS2. Murphy retired on the way to the third stage with clutch failure.

Caldwell, who reckoned he lost time on SS4 was 5.1s ahead at midpoint with McCullagh also untroubled. McCourt, a fraction of a second in arrears, was content with his new car. Hamill, who reckoned there was much more grip available, was fourth – 13.7s off the top. Stephen McCann clipped a rock on SS4 and was lucky not to puncture a tyre. Hone’s woes continued with a punctured front right tyre half way through SS3.

Setting the best time on SS6, Hamill moved into equal second with McCullagh but made the spot his own on the final pair of stages as Caldwell took the spoils. McCourt was fourth; pre-event series leader Mark Donnelly (Ford Fiesta R5) had to be content with fifth a fraction of a second ahead of Hone. Pat O’Connell retired his Fiesta R5 due to a damaged steering at the end of SS6.

French ace Adrien Fourmaux (Ford Fiesta Rally2) took a comfortable victory in the Ardeca Ypres Rally and for the third time this season secured maximum points in the British Rally Championship. Following the demise of his main rival Stephane Lefebvre (Citroen C3 Rally2) Fourmaux was able to judge his pace before finishing 23.7 seconds ahead of the VW Polo GTi R5 of British driver Chris Ingram.

Tipperary’s Casey Jay Coleman (Ford Fiesta Rally4) took the laurels and his maiden Junior BRC win after both Ulster drivers Kyle White (Peugeot 208 Rally4) and Kyle McBride (Ford Fiesta) For the second year in succession, the Toyota Gazoo Racing outfit completed a lock-out of the top four places at Safari Rally Kenya. French driver Sebastien Ogier repelled the charge of his team mate and WRC leader Kalle Rovanpera’s to win by just 6.7s. It was Ogier’s third victory from just five appearances but he was fortunate to survive the final day when he ripped his car’s entire rear tailgate after it clipped a tree. Elfyn Evans and Takamoto Katsuta completed the quartet.

Safari Rally Kenya (Round 7, World Rally Championship): 1. S. Ogier/V. Landais (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid) 3h. 30m. 42.5s; 2. K. Rovanpera/J. Halttunen (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1) +6.7s; 3. E. Evans/S. Martin (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)+2m. 58.5s; 4. T. Katsuta/A. Johnston (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)+3m. 23.8s; 5. D. Sordo/C. Carrera (Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid)+ 5m. 05.4s; 6. O. Tanak/M. Jarveoja (Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid)+9m. 14.4s; 7. P. L. Loubet/N. Gilsoul (Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid)+16m. 15.7s; 8. T. Neuville/M. Wydaeghe (Hyundai i20 N Rally1)+24m. 47.0s.

WRC Manufacturers’ Standings after Round 7: 1. Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team 283points; 2. Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT 241pts; 3. M-Sport Ford WRT 174pts.

WRC Championship for Drivers’ Standings after Round 7: 1 K. Rovanpera 139pts; 2. T. Neuville 102pts; 3. E. Evans 98pts; 4. O. Tanak 97pts; 5. S. Ogier 97pts; 6. E. Lappi 68pts.

Abbey Hotel Munster Moonraker Forest Rally, Ballyvourney: 1. R. Caldwell/A. Kierans (Skoda Fabia R5) 41m. 06.3s; 2. V. Hamill/A. Grennan (VW Polo GTi R5)+ 9.1s; 3. N. McCullagh/G. Noble (Ford Fiesta R5)+ 30.0s; 4. C. McCourt/C. McKenna (Citroen C3 Rally2)+30.4s; 5. M. Donnelly/S. Ferris (Ford Fiesta R5)+45.0s; 6. J. Hone/P. Hone (Ford Fiesta R5)+45.1s; 7. D. Condell/M. Coady (Ford Fiesta R5)+ 1m. 31.7s; 8. M. Conlon/P. McPhillips (Ford Escort)+3m. 21.6s; 9. S. McGirr/B. Taggart (Lada VFTS)+3m. 26.5s; 10. M. O'Donoghue/D. Murphy (Mitsubishi Lancer E9)+ 4m. 31.3s.

Ardeca Ypres Rally: 1. A. Fourmaux/A. Coria (Ford Fiesta Rally2) 2h. 02m. 44.1s; 2. C. Ingram/A. Kihurani (Volkswagen Polo GTi R5)+17.6s; 3. M. Potty/R. Herman (Citroen C3 Rally2)+1m. 07.4s; 4. C. Cherain/D. Withers (Hyundai i20 N Rally2)+1m. 07.6s; 5. N. Reynvoet/W. Verbeke (Citroen C3 Rally2)+1m. 15.7s; 6. D. Vanneste/K. D'alleine (Volkswagen Polo GTi R5)+1m. 34.3s.

British Rally Championship (Provisional Points after Round 3): 1. A. Fourmaux/C. Alexandre 80points; 2. K. Cronin/M. Galvin 36pts; 3. J. Williams/D. Roberts 27pts; 4. C. Black/J. Morton 25pts; 5. G. Pearson/D. Barritt 20pts; 6. D. Vanneste/K. D'alliene 18pts.