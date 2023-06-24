'Someone very special up there is helping me' - Lavin wins bronze at European Games

Sarah Lavin had long dreamt of a day like this, a medal like this, though perhaps not in the manner it arrived.

The 29-year-old was already back home in Limerick, three days removed from her superb run in the 100m hurdles at the Slaski Stadium in Poland, when she realised she was a European Games medallist.

That was due to Ireland languishing in division three of the European Team Championships, which took place on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with Lavin blitzing a 12.82 clocking on Wednesday morning, helping Ireland to victory and to gain promotion to the second division.

However, with individual medals also on offer for the fastest overall times, Lavin’s mark was up there as a lofty bar for those in the second and first divisions to clear. No one really got close in division two, and on Saturday afternoon in Chorzow, the best European hurdlers took to the track to try to do so in division one.

Poland’s reigning European champion, Pia Skrzyszowska, won in 12.77, with Dutch star Nadine Visser second in 12.81 and third-placer Laeticia Baptiste of France apparently equalling Lavin’s time of 12.82. But it turned out Lavin’s run was quicker, by one-thousandth of a second, earning the Limerick athlete the first senior international medal of her career.

Speaking from Ireland, having flown home on Friday, Lavin let the emotion spill out of her, her achievement all the more poignant given she had lost her boyfriend – rally star Craig Breen – in an accident just two months ago.

“Someone very special up there is helping me,” she said. “To get that bronze and be a hundredth of a second off silver, it’s really, really tight with the best in Europe.

"For everybody, and particularly (Breen’s family), my own family, extended family and of course my coach Noelle (Morrissey), thank you all so, so much. I’ve had incredibly special people helping me over the past months, the last years.”

Lavin was a flagbearer for Team Ireland at the opening ceremony earlier this week, and ahead of that she spoke openly about how difficult the last two months had been, ever since Breen sustained fatal injuries in a freak accident during a testing session ahead of a rally event in Croatia.

“My heart is broken, it will be for quite a while,” she said. “Every day has a kind of sadness. But Craig was an incredibly happy person and his smile was so infectious. I try my best, when I can, to live how he taught us to.”

On Saturday afternoon, she cried tears of a different kind when her medal was confirmed.

“I’m so, so happy,” she said. “I’ve dreamt of winning a major medal since I was a kid. It’s a strange way to do it, to have that run by myself the other day and have to wait. But I’ll remember it forever.”

Elsewhere, Irish boxing trio Jenny Lehane, Michaela Walsh, and Kelyn Cassidy all won their opening bouts on Saturday, each progressing to the last 16 and edging one step closer to Olympic qualification. Walsh, a Tokyo Olympian, was a unanimous winner over her counterpart Olga Pavlina Papadatou from Greece.

“It was a very, very tough opening fight, I came back to the corner and I was down, but I just stuck to the plan,” said Walsh.

“I had a slow start but came into it. Knowing I was down I had to up it a bit, because obviously, I wanted to come out the winner. I just listened to the corner, everything they told me to do. Then I had a fantastic second and third round, and thank God I am standing here as the winner.”

In diving, Jake Passmore qualified in 10th place for the three-metre springboard final on his senior individual international debut. “That was the goal I came to achieve, and it happened,” he said. “I didn’t think it would with this group of divers that are all really experienced but I managed to sneak in at the end.”

In shooting, Jack Fairclough was in action in the skeet competition with three qualification rounds today, scoring 71/75 and is currently lying in 26th position after the morning’s work.