Jack Woolley claims silver for Ireland at European Games in Poland

It was an end and a beginning. For Jack Woolley, the silver medal he claimed at the European Games in Poland on Friday firmly shut the door on his under-performance at the recent World Championships, and opened a new one, with vast possibilities for the road ahead.

The Paris Olympics are now only 13 months away, and with his European silver in the 58kg category, the 24-year-old Taekwondo star announced himself again as a legitimate contender. It was that way two years ago, of course, Woolley’s Olympic dream unravelling after his first-round defeat in Tokyo, but he’s older now, wiser, technically better. But any competition that ends in defeat is not one to leave him fully satisfied.

“It is amazing to come away with a medal, you wake up and think, ‘I want to be on that podium but you want to be on the top spot,’” he said. “I want to hear that anthem. But today was really positive, it was a step up on past performances over the last while and it was good to show a better representation of myself and to show the Irish public and all the people supporting me back home what I’m actually made of.”

He started his day in Krakow with a 2-0 victory over Sweden’s Josef Hodayfa Alami before a 2-1 quarter-final win over Mohammed Nour of Britain, and Woolley was again highly impressive when winning his semi-final 2-0 against Italy’s Matias Lomartire.

“I felt a little zapped in the first round but at the end of the day, their gear five is my gear three,” he said after that semi-final, the excitement of another medal starting to set in. “It’s something else, I’m even more proud. I didn’t showcase my full abilities in Tokyo and it was really upsetting that the people at home didn’t get to see what I was made of, and they did today.”

In the final he met Spain’s Adrian Vicente Yunta, a rival he knew well. Woolley claimed the first round 13-11, but the Spaniard drew level by taking the second 5-3. But Vicente Yunta had the best of their exchanges in the final round, emerging victorious with a 14-11 tally. Not the ending he wanted, and the emotion soon began to spill out of Woolley. Still, there was immense pride to be found in defeat.

“I’m glad I got to show what Jack Woolley is made of,” he said. “I’m excited for what’s to come.”

Elsewhere, Kellie Harrington opened her Games with a win, defeating Slovakia’s Miroslava Jedinakova 4-1 on a split decision in the lightweight (60kg) division. The Olympic champion can book her spot at the Paris Games by making the semi-final at this event, though she will be keen to underline her champion status with another European title.

“Good starting point for the tournament,” said Harrington. “She’s rangy and has an awkward style but I’m happy with how I performed. I’m always looking forward, so now I’m focused on my next bout on Monday.”

Her teammate Jude Gallagher came out on the wrong end of a 4-1 split decision in his bout at 57kg, with Dean Clancy closing the day in the ring in fine style for the Irish with a decisive 5-0 win over Austria’s Arsen Chabyan at 63.5kg.

Head coach Zaur Antia said it was a “very good opening day” for the Irish, adding: “At this level of competition, there are no easy bouts.”

Meanwhile, Irish Diver Ciara McGing impressed on her European Games debut, advancing to the 10-metre platform final, where she finished sixth with a tally of 280.10, 51 points behind gold medallist Eden Vivian Ho-Chi of Britain.

In canoeing, Jenny Egan-Simmons finished seventh in the K1 500m sprint heats to advance to the semi-final, where she finished ninth. In archery, Oskar Ronan finished with 546 points, which placed him 47th in the Men’s Recurve Individual. Emma Davis completed her qualification round with 587 points, ranking 45th.