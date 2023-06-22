Sam Bennett overlooked for Tour de France selection

There will be no Irish riders in this year's Tour de France. 
NOT SELECTED: Sam Bennett has not been selected by Bora-hansgrohen as part of the team for this year's Tour de France. Pic:David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Thu, 22 Jun, 2023 - 19:45
Fiona Halligan

For the second year in a row Sam Bennett has not been chosen as part of Bora-hansgrohe team for the Tour de France. The 32-year-old won two stages in the Tour plus the green jersey when he last took part in the Tour in 2020.

Belgian sprinter Jordi Meeus has been selected in place of Bennett. The main aim of the Tour will be to try and secure a top three overall with the Australian all-rounder Jai Hindley.

Bennett missed the 2021 Tour due to a knee injury with the lingering effects meant that he was not at his best leading up to last year's Tour. He was left out of the team but rode in the Vuelta a Espana taking two stage wins and looking like a contender for the points classification.

However, he was forced to leave the race due to covid. Bennett ended the season with an impressive performance in Paris-Tours and started this year on a high note when he won his first race, stage one of the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina in January.

Since then, Bennett has picked up four second places and two third places as well as three top 10 finishes. With Bennett's absence and 

Eddie Dunbar and Ben Healy recovering from the Giro d'Italia it looks like there will be no Irish representation at the Tour this year. 

