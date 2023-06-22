Sam Bennett overlooked for Tour de France selection

For the second year in a row Sam Bennett has not been chosen as part of Bora-hansgrohe team for the Tour de France. The 32-year-old won two stages in the Tour plus the green jersey when he last took part in the Tour in 2020.

Belgian sprinter Jordi Meeus has been selected in place of Bennett. The main aim of the Tour will be to try and secure a top three overall with the Australian all-rounder Jai Hindley.