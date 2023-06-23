Broadhurst - 'I couldn't wait to get into the ring so I could get out of it as soon as possible'

Winning gold at last year’s World Championships in Istanbul resurrected Amy Broadhurst’s stuttering career. The $100,000 cheque that came with it allowed her to put one foot on the property ladder with a first house in Dundalk.

There was no prospect of another bounty in March when boxing’s ongoing civil war led to Ireland’s IABA boycotting the 2023 event in India but the 26-year old, who also has a European and a Commonwealth title to her name, wasn’t bothered in the slightest.

It wasn’t the only time this year when she took a positive from a negative.

January had ended with a loss to Grainne Walsh in the National Elites welterweight (66kg) final. Described by many as a shock, Walsh is actually a former European bronze medallist, but Broadhurst was in anything but the right frame of mind for the engagement.

The pressure on her shoulders had become unbearable after her incredible year at light welter (63kg) in 2022 and she found herself struggling to even breathe as she hit the pads for 20 seconds in her dressing-room beforehand.

Though she won the first round 5-0, her father said later that she simply “wasn’t there” on her return to the corner. When she looked back on the night later Broadhurst realised that she had been dreading it and just hadn’t been in the right mental state.

“I couldn't wait to get into the ring so I could get out of it as soon as possible.”

Broadhurst gave an interview a few weeks later and revealed that she was actually happy to have lost. It was as if a pressure valve had been released and she could now see clearly again. And the Worlds? They just weren’t on her radar.

“To be honest with you, I didn't really care because my main focus was that I was after losing and going to a World Championship less than a year after I had won there wasn't my main focus. It was on qualifying for the Olympics.

“If they wanted to keep us down in the High Performance (centre) up until the European Games, that was no problem, but instead they sent us to Strandja and everything worked out the way it was meant to.”

She won the gold in Strandja, for the second year in a row, just a month after that defeat to Walsh in the National Stadium, and it is Paris 2024 that will be the goal when she steps into the ring next week for the European Games in Poland.

Broadhurst is part of a 12-strong Irish team for a competition that gets underway at the Nowy Targ Arena today, half of them fighters like her with major big-time experience and major medals, the other six with designs to add similar lines to their CVs.

The biggest carrot for all 350 boxers across the 13 weight divisions across both genders are the 44 Olympic places up for grabs with the Louth woman having moved up from 63kg to 66kg because the former isn’t on the list for the global games next year.

Recent form is encouraging with a defeat of Germany’s Stefanie von Berge, who won the 66kg class at last year’s European Championships while Broadhurst was taking gold in the 63, and she starts against Serbia’s Milena Matovic next Wednesday.

Among her teammates this next ten days are Olympic champion Kellie Harrington who is first of the Irish in the ring today, against Slovakia’s Miroslava Jedinakova. Others include another Olympian in Michaela Walsh, as well as Aoife O’Rourke, Jude Gallagher and Dean Walsh.

It’s a sextet with a good 20 major medals between them and Broadhurst will be hell-bent on taking that vital next step towards her Olympic ambitions before taking what seems certain to be the well-trodden path to the pro ranks.

“I have thought about it. Ninety percent yes. I'm very contrary, I'd call myself a bit contrary, so I would, I change my mind all the time. But I do see my boxing style at the moment really suits being a professional and I do see a big career when I turn pro.

“I have big confidence in myself that I can do very well as a pro but at the same time I adore amateur boxing. I love going away to mad auld countries that you're never going to go to on holidays and to compete in Europeans and Worlds.

"But we'll see what happens. I'll make that decision when the time is right because God forbid if I don't make these Olympics, I'd feel very guilty and would beat myself up if I did go pro and not try for the Olympics.”