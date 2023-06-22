'Mission accomplished' as Ireland win division three at European Team Championships

Moving on up, back to where they belong.

Ireland did what Ireland was expected to do at the European Athletics Team Championships in Poland on Thursday, taking a comfortable win in division three, racking up 494 points ahead of Austria (473.50) and Israel (434).

The three-day event marked the opening of the European Games, which run in the south of Poland over the next 11 days, and while in certain sports like boxing or Rugby 7s, Olympic qualification is on the line, for the 44 members of the athletics team, this was about something far more basic: pride.

In truth, Ireland had no business being down here in the first place, languishing in the lowest grade of European athletics with the under-populated, under-resourced, or downright apathetic athletics nations. Their demotion two years ago was not due to a lack of ability, more availability, their no-show and subsequent relegation occurring to covid-19 travel issues.

From the outset of the competition on Tuesday, the Irish team had the look of that British priest in Father Ted who, amid the various cursing downbeats at St Clabbert’s home for elderly priests, looks down the camera and says in eloquent fashion: “I really shouldn’t be here.”

They shouldn’t, but here they were, and they were keen to make their appearance at this grade a swift one-and-done. After all, they had the likes of Thomas Barr, Sarah Lavin, Louise Shanahan and Israel Olatunde in their ranks, athletes who’ve reached finals or won medals at major championships.

But this, thankfully, was an assignment none of that quartet deemed above them, each turning in strong runs on Wednesday that moved Ireland to the front ahead of chief rivals Austria.

On Thursday morning, the baton was passed to some of the newer faces, and one had a very familiar name – and level of class.

Sophie O’Sullivan may have the unnecessary burden of always being referred to as Sonia’s daughter, but the 21-year-old certainly doesn’t run like she feels any expectation, her progress this year means she’s breaking free of the above mantle and writing her very own story on the track.

Last month, the former European U18 medallist ran a huge 1500m PB of 4:08.06, then reached an NCAA final, and here in Poland she bossed her opposition from the outset, towing the 1500m field around at a steady pace before turning the screw in devastating fashion with half a lap to run, showing immense grit to hold off all challengers and win in 4:27.96.

“It was what I wanted to do, get the points for Ireland and do my part to get them into the next division,” said O’Sullivan, who put a difficult couple of years at the University of Washington firmly behind her with her breakthrough this season.

“It’s really exciting to be back here, after disappearing off the face of the earth for a while. Half the work is believing you can do it and you’re halfway there.”

There were also wins for David Cussen in the high jump (2.11m), Mark Smyth in the 200m (20.66), Eric Favors in the shot put (20.28m) and Ruby Millet in the long jump (6.33m), while co-captain Phil Healy clocked 23.79 to finish second in the 200m.

With that, Ireland was in firm command, and the mixed 4x400m proved a procession, with Sharlene Mawdsley anchoring them to a facile victory in 3:17.16.

Soon, her teammates all descended from the stands, united as one on the top step of the podium, with chants of Olé, Olé, Olé ringing out as the tricolours were raised. No one among them was deluded enough to think Ireland soared above expectations here, and in all honesty, a failure to fight off Austria and Israel would have been a worrying sign for the health of Irish athletics.

But still, with many stars absent, and several things not falling their way, there was no doubting that they had well and truly delivered. Back where they belong, in division two, for the next edition in Madrid in 2025.

As Thomas Barr put it: “Mission accomplished.”

Elsewhere, Irish pair Sean Neave and Sam McKibbon advanced to the last 16 of the padel competition after a 2-0 victory over Albania this morning.