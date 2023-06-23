'My magic is never giving up' - The secret behind Nsilu Dilandu success

Leroy Nsilu Dilandu didn’t win much in the international junior ranks. He was 17 and over a decade into his taekwondo journey when the road finally took him as far as a podium place and a silver medal claimed at the 2019 Luxembourg Open.

There’s a theory in the sport that a good junior rarely translates into a top senior, and vice versa, but it can’t have been easy to stick at it through all those childhood years when the rewards remained stubbornly over the next horizon.

Nsilu Dilandu had a rock solid foundation. His dad and an uncle were into their judo and his parents took him along to the new taekwondo club in Tallaght when they saw an advert shortly after moving to the area from Crumlin.

His brother and some friends pitched up at the same time but he is the last among them still standing, his devotion to the sport really kicking in at the start of his teenage years and after endless jogs and sparring sessions with his father at home.

Aspirations to coach began to bud in tandem even as he walked through the gates of secondary school for the first time. He bought a gym membership and took up rugby to help with his stamina but his motivation for sticking with it was fetched from an unlikely well.

“It’s, I won’t say a bit weird, but I watch animations and some of the characters say things to me and motivate me to be a better version of myself. There is one character (Asta, in Black Clover) who always says in every episode of the show: ‘My magic is never giving up’.

“So I thought, okay, he is one of the weaker characters in the show. He has no powers but he trains his heart out, he keeps giving a hundred per cent all the time so I took that and used it for myself. Everything just all came together.”

Though Covid stalled his transition to the senior ranks, Nsilu Dilandu has made up for lost time by winning five medals, including a bronze at this year’s Multi-European Games in Sarajevo, surprising even himself with the speed with which he has found his feet.

The aim this week, as he competes in the 74kg division of the European Games in the Krynica-Zdroj Arena, is to add more points to his portfolio and hope that he amasses enough to make the larger Grand Prix events in 2024.

Paris is very much part of his plans but the qualification criteria is brutally tough. Only eight will qualify from his class, starting with the top five in the world, and he wouldn’t make that now even if he won gold at every event between now and next summer.

That leaves just next year’s Olympic qualifiers where only the top two will make it but he doesn’t need to look far to know that the job is doable: Jack Woolley, who has almost 50 senior podium places and the Tokyo Olympics under his belt, is his training partner.

Woolley competes at a division 16 kilos lighter but the contrast in size, speed and styles was utilised in sparring to prepare the older of the two for his ultimately unsuccessful crack at the delayed 2020 Games and the benefits have accrued both ways.

“So Jack’s division and mine are completely different. Jack would be one of the taller in his and I would be one of the shorter in mine. Jack brings his height, his flexibility and his speed. He is a faster kicker. That teaches me to be fast and think on my feet for my division. It works for my hand-eye coordination as well.

“With me to Jack, I am heavier and naturally stronger than Jack so I use my weight and power against him so he knows how to deal with heavier opponents. With me being such a good blocker as well, he knows that he has to move my arms out of the way to get a shot on me. And then I am learning to counteract that as well.”

The cliché goes that aspiring Olympians are, by necessity, self-centred, singularly focused athletes, but Woolley and Nsilu Dilandu have acted as each other’s coaches at major events and it’s a team ethos that embraces more than just them as a pair.

Both of them coach members of different ages and abilities at the South Dublin club and Nsilu Dilandu recently found himself losing his voice on the first day of an event in Luxembourg where he was competing and acting as the team lead for others.

“I have a lot to give before I hang up the gloves,” he explained. “Whether that is to take a class or take a group to a different country, fight, help Jack, compete with Jack at the same competition, I will do what I can. I’m still young.”