Kerry native Ryan Griffin lands silver for Ireland at Special Olympics

The teenager also competed in the 100m sprint at the games in Berlin. 
MEMORIES: Team Ireland's Ryan Griffin, a member of Skellig Stars Special Olympics Club, from Waterville, Kerry, after the 100m quarter finals on day five of the World Special Olympic Games 2023 at the Hanns-Braun-Stadion, in the Olympiapark, Berlin, Germany. Pic: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Thu, 22 Jun, 2023 - 08:53
Examiner Staff

Kerry teenager Ryan Griffin secured a silver medal for Ireland at the Special Olympics in Berlin on Wednesday afternoon.

Competing in the mini-javelin, 16-year-old Griffin produced a great display to take home silver and give him and his family a moment they will always remember.

In a special moment for all, Waterville native Griffin, who is also a member of the Skellig Stars, leaped into the arms of his family and coaches. 

The teenager also competed in the 100m sprint at the games in Berlin. 

Speaking after the event, his Dad, Adrian, told the Independent: "We were nervous coming near and nervous for him but it all works out in the end. He enjoys every minute of it so far so good.

"He is dancing, hopping and bouncing he is smiling from ear to ear as he always is. He loves the fun and excitement of this.”

