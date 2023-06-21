Ireland top standings in the third division of the European Athletics Team Championships

Victories for Sarah Lavin, Thomas Barr and Louise Shanahan propelled Ireland to the top of the standings in the third division of the European Athletics Team Championships in Poland on Wednesday, and they look in a strong position to consolidate that and take victory on Thursday.

The Championships, which are being held as part of the multi-sport European Games this year, sees Ireland languishing in the bottom division due to them skipping the last edition in 2021 because of travel complications related to the pandemic.

In truth, anything other than a victory against the likes of Austria and Israel on Thursday would prove an embarrassment, given the talent in their ranks, but they appear well on track to top the standings, leading with 327 points, seven clear of Austria. The top three nations will be promoted to division two.

Lavin led the way with an impressive solo run in the early morning at Slaski Stadium in Chorzow, the Limerick athlete blazing to victory in the 100m hurdles in 12.82, the second quickest time of her career.

Sarah Lavin on her way to winning the womens 100m hurdles ahead.

“That was a really good early-morning performance,” said Lavin. “I tried to treat it like the first round of a championship but 12.82 is good at any time of the day. I have to be happy with that. We have two goals: to get out of (the third division) and ultimately, to win.”

Fellow Olympian Thomas Barr was equally composed and classy as he coasted to victory in the 400m hurdles in 49.41. “The time was a bit quicker than I expected,” said Barr.

“I wanted to execute a new stride pattern and I got that, got a nice quick time, and got the 15 points, so that’s the most important thing for the team. We’d love to get the better of Austria, but they’re putting up a really good fight.”

Leevale’s Louise Shanahan utilised her superb speed to blow her rivals away and win the 800m in 2:03.39. “Today was all about getting the win and if we all do our bit over the next day, it’ll be enough to get us across the line,” said Shanahan.

Ellie McCartney impressed with a 4.20m clearance in the pole vault while Sean Mockler threw 63.83m in the hammer, both taking maximum points, while the men’s 4x100m quartet of Israel Olatunde, Mark Smyth, Christopher Sibanda and Joseph Ojewumi kept their composure in tricky conditions to take victory in 39.57.

Things very nearly went badly awry for the women’s 4x100m team after a botched final exchange between Joan Healy and Adeyemi Talabi saw them surrender several metres, leading them to finish second to Austria in 44.80. Things went askew for Reece Ademola in the long jump, the Leevale athlete the sole athlete in the event unable to register a mark after three fouls.

Elsewhere, Ireland’s women’s double pairing of Jenny Claffey and Susan McRann bowed out of the padel competition after a straight-sets defeat to Germany. Ryan Henderson was in action in BMX Freestyle, where he finished 22nd with an average of 62.16 from his two runs.