Olympic boxing bronze medallist Jim McCourt has passed away aged 79.

The Belfast man - bronze medallist at the 1964 games - was Ireland's lone medalist at the competition in Japan.

McCourt was a two-time Olympian, who also took home silver and gold medals at the 1965 European Championships and the 1966 Commonwealth Games, respectively.

McCourt is a member of the Irish Amateur Boxing Hall of Fame, having been inducted in 2011.