Mawdsley gets Irish off to fast start at European Games

Sharlene Mawdsley got Ireland off to a flying start at the European Games in Poland this morning, taking top points with victory in the women’s 400m in 51.55, the second fastest time of her career.

That earned 15 points for Ireland in the European Team Championships and she was Ireland’s sole winner on day one of the three-day athletics competition. Ireland got relegated to the bottom tier, division three, after bypassing the last edition of the championships in 2021, but they look primed to top that after a strong first day.