French police searching headquarters of Paris 2024 organising committee

Organisers for Paris 2024 confirmed on Tuesday an investigation was being carried out and said they were co-operating fully.
An investigation is under way at the headquarters of the Paris Olympics (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tue, 20 Jun, 2023 - 12:07
PA

French police are searching the headquarters of the organising committee of next year’s Olympic Games in Paris.

There has been no comment from police.

The headquarters of the Paris 2024 organising committee are being searched by police (Adam Davy/PA)

A Paris 2024 statement read: “A police search is currently under way at the headquarters of the Organising Committee. Paris 2024 is cooperating fully with the investigators to facilitate their investigations.”

The search is related to a probe into suspected corruption, according to various reports.

The organising committee’s offices are in the Saint-Denis area of the French capital. The Games take place from July 26-August 11 next year.

