Guide to sports on tv this week

Another busy week of sport is in store this week. Royal Ascot takes place this week at Berkshire England. Vera Pauw and her Irish side kick off their run into the World Cup when they take on Zambia on Thursday and another weekend of Championship football and hurling is in store with games live on RTÈ, TG4 and GAAGO.
Mon, 19 Jun, 2023 - 17:24
Fiona Halligan

Don't Miss: With the World Cup just around the corner, the Republic of Ireland National women's side takes on Zambia at Tallaght Stadium at 7.30pm on Thursday evening. Game is live on RTÈ 2. 

Set the Sky Box: Royal Ascot takes place this week in Berkshire England. Action gets underway on Tuesday afternoon with three Group One races, Wednesday includes the Prince of Wales's Stakes. Ladies Day takes place on Thursday while on the track the battle for the Gold Cup takes place. Friday's highlights are the Coronation Stakes and Commonwealth Cup while on Saturday the £1 million Platinum Jubilee Stakes takes centre stage. Races are all live on Virgin Media One and UTV.

Streaming Pic: The All Ireland Preliminary football quarter-finals take place this weekend with some mouthwatering clashes to look forward to. Cork are at home to Roscommon, Kildare will face Monaghan with their game taking place in Tullamore and an all Ulster clash between Donegal and Tyrone takes place in Ballybofey. The games will be shown live on GAAGO.

Monday June 19

5pm, Ukraine v Malta, Euro Qualifiers, Premier Sports 1

5pm, Armenia v Latvia, Euro Qualifiers, Premier Sports 2

7.45pm, France v Greece, Euro Qualifiers, Premiers Sports 2

7.45pm, Ireland v Gibraltar, Euro Qualifiers, RTÈ 2 & Premier Sports 2

7.45pm, England v N Macedonia, Euro Qualifiers, Virgin Media Two & Channel 4

 

Tuesday June 20

7.20am, Zimbabwe v Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup, Sky Sports Mix

10.15am, England v Australia, The Ashes, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event

12pm, Cinch Championships, Tennis, BBC Red Button & BBC 2

1.10pm, Birmingham Classic, Tennis, BBC Red Button

1.30pm, Royal Ascot, Racing, Virgin Media One, Virgin Media 2 & UTV

2.20pm, Tour of Switzerland, Cyclying, Eurosport 1

7.45pm, Scotland v Georgia, Euro Qualifiers, Virgin Media Two & Premier Sports 1

7.45pm, Moldova v Poland, Euro Qualifiers, Premier Sports 2

Wednesday June 21

7.30am, Ireland v Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Mix

11.05am, Queensland RL v New South Wales, State of Origin, Sky Sports Action

12pm, Cinch Championships, Tennis, BBC Red Button & BBC 2

1.10pm, Birmingham Classic, Tennis, BBC Red Button

1.30pm, Royal Ascot, Racing, Virgin Media One, Virgin Media 2 & UTV

Thursday June 22

7.30am, West Indies v Nepal, ICC T20 World Cup, Sky Sports Mix

10am, England v Australia, Women's Ashes, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event

10.20am, Geelong Cats v Melbourne, AFL, BT Sport 1

10.45am, Queensland RL v New South Wales, State of Origin, Sky Sports Action

11.30am, BMW International Open, European Tour, Sky Sports Golf

12pm, Cinch Championships, Tennis, BBC Red Button & BBC 2

1.10pm, Birmingham Classic, Tennis, BBC Red Button

1.30pm, Royal Ascot, Racing, Virgin Media One, Virgin Media 2 & UTV

5pm, Women's PGA Championship, LPGA, Sky Sports Golf

6pm, Travelers Championship, PGA, Sky Sports Golf

7.30pm, Rep of Ireland v Zambia, Women's International, RTÈ 2

Friday June 23

7.30am, Sri Lanka v Oman, WC Qualifier, Sky Sports Mix

8.15am, R&A Amateur Championship, Women's Golf, Sky Sports Golf

10.15am, England v Australia, Women's Ashes, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event

12pm, BMW International Open, European Tour, Sky Sports Golf

12pm, Cinch Championships, Tennis, BBC Red Button & BBC 2

1.10pm, Birmingham Classic, Tennis, BBC Red Button

1.30pm, Royal Ascot, Racing, Virgin Media One, Virgin Media 2 & UTV

5pm, Women's PGA Championship, LPGA, Sky Sports Golf

7.45pm, Bohs v Shamrock Rovers, LOI Premier Division, RTÈ 2

8pm, Travelers Championship, PGA, Sky Sports Golf

Saturday June 24

7.30am, Zimbabwe v West Indies, WC Qualifiers, Sky Sports Mix

7.35am, Sydney Swans v West Coast Eagles, AFL, BT Sport 3

8am, Chiefs v Crusaders, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Arena

8.30am, R&A Amateur Championship, Women's Golf, Sky Sports Golf

10.15am, England v Australia, Women's Ashes, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event

10.25am, Fremantle v Essendon, AFL, BT Sport 3

10.30am, Spanish Road Champs, Women's cycling, Eurosport 1

10.50am, Birmingham Classic, Tennis, BBC Red Button

12pm, Spainish Open Pool, Pool, Sky Sports Action

12.30pm, BMW International Open, European Tour, Sky Sports Golf

12.30pm, England v Ireland, U20 Rugby World Cup, ITV 

12.55pm, French Road Champs, Women's cycling, Eurosport 1

1pm, World Seniors, Darts, BT Sport 3

1.15pm, Cinch Championships, Tennis, BBC Red Button & BBC 2

1.30pm, Royal Ascot, Racing, Virgin Media One, Virgin Media 2 & UTV

2pm, Cork v Roscommon, All-Ireland SFC Preliminary QF, GAAGO

2.30pm, Kerry v Monaghan, Electric Ireland All-Ireland MFC, TG4

3pm, Wales v New Zealand, U20 Rugby World Cup, S4C

4pm, Clare v Dublin, All-Ireland SHC QF, RTÈ

4pm, Women's PGA Championship, LPGA, Sky Sports Mix

4.45pm, Kildare v Monaghan, All-Ireland SFC Preliminary QF, GAAGO

5pm, Travelers Championship, PGA, Sky Sports Golf

6pm, Cairo World Tour Finals, Squash, BT Sport 4

6.15pm, Galway v Tipperary, All-Ireland SHC QF, RTÈ

7pm, Donegal v Tyrone, All-Ireland SFC Preliminary QF, GAAGO

Sunday June 25

7.30am, Sri Lanka v Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup, Sky Sports Mix

10.15am, England v Australia, Women's Ashes, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event

10.50am, Birmingham Classic, Tennis, BBC Red Button

12pm, BMW International Open, European Tour, Sky Sports Golf

12.15pm, Spanish Road Champs, Men's Cycling, Eurosport 1

1pm, World Seniors, Darts, BT Sport 3

1.15pm, Cinch Championships, Tennis, BBC Red Button & BBC 2

1.30pm, Waterford v Meath, TG4 All-Ireland SFC, TG4

2pm, Meath v Antrim, Tailteann Cup, RTÈ 2

3pm, Galway v Mayo, All-Ireland SFC Preliminary QF, RTÈ 1

3.30pm, Armagh v Mayo, TG4 All-Ireland SFC, TG4

4pm, Down v Laois, Croke Park, RTÈ 2

4pm, Women's PGA Championship, LPGA, Sky Sports Mix

5pm, Travelers Championship, PGA, Sky Sports Golf

5.30pm, Dublin v Derry, Electric Ireland All-Ireland MFC, TG4

6pm, Cairo World Tour Finals, Squash, BT Sport 4

