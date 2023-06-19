Guide to sports on tv this week

Don't Miss: With the World Cup just around the corner, the Republic of Ireland National women's side takes on Zambia at Tallaght Stadium at 7.30pm on Thursday evening. Game is live on RTÈ 2.

CORK SPORT A collection of the latest sports news, reports and analysis from Cork.

Set the Sky Box: Royal Ascot takes place this week in Berkshire England. Action gets underway on Tuesday afternoon with three Group One races, Wednesday includes the Prince of Wales's Stakes. Ladies Day takes place on Thursday while on the track the battle for the Gold Cup takes place. Friday's highlights are the Coronation Stakes and Commonwealth Cup while on Saturday the £1 million Platinum Jubilee Stakes takes centre stage. Races are all live on Virgin Media One and UTV.