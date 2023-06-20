Three things to watch at the European Games

Boxers fight for Olympic berths

Ireland sends a team of imposing strength to the event, keen to nab as many Olympic spots as possible, with between two and four places available in each weight category.

Six men and six women will step inside the ring over the coming fortnight, led by Olympic champion Kellie Harrington, who’ll take on the best in Europe at lightweight (60kg).

If she wins her quarter-final on Wednesday week, she’s on the plane to Paris and her final here, if she makes it, is Saturday week.

World champion Amy Broadhurst will also secure Olympic qualification if she reaches the semi-final at 66kg.

Rugby 7s: Irish men try to follow women’s lead

So, over to you. With the Irish women’s rugby 7s team qualifying for the Paris Games in Toulouse last month, the spotlight now turns to the guys, with this looking a golden opportunity to book their place.

They’ll need gold in the two-day tournament – which takes place next Monday and Tuesday – to do so, with the runner-up going into a repechage.

Their chief rivals will likely be the old enemy: Great Britain.

Hit the road (to Paris), Jack

Those who tuned into the Tokyo Olympics will remember the heartbreak of Taekwondo star Jack Woolley after his late loss in his opening-round fight at the Games two years ago.

The Dubliner suffered a vicious assault in his home city shortly after, which required several months on the sidelines, but now he’s back doing what he loves, with his sights set on another Olympics.

In Krakow this Friday, he can earn key ranking points, along with a European medal, that would go a long way to booking his spot in Paris and setting him off on the road to Olympic redemption.