Three things to watch at the European Games

From Boxing to the men's Rugby 7s to Taekwondo, there's a lot of big events involving Irish athletes. 
Three things to watch at the European Games

FIGHTING IRISH: Kellie Harrington during a Team Ireland Boxing squad announcement in advance of the 2023 European Games. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Tue, 20 Jun, 2023 - 08:24
Cathal Dennehy

Boxers fight for Olympic berths

Ireland sends a team of imposing strength to the event, keen to nab as many Olympic spots as possible, with between two and four places available in each weight category.

Six men and six women will step inside the ring over the coming fortnight, led by Olympic champion Kellie Harrington, who’ll take on the best in Europe at lightweight (60kg).

If she wins her quarter-final on Wednesday week, she’s on the plane to Paris and her final here, if she makes it, is Saturday week.

World champion Amy Broadhurst will also secure Olympic qualification if she reaches the semi-final at 66kg.

Rugby 7s: Irish men try to follow women’s lead

So, over to you. With the Irish women’s rugby 7s team qualifying for the Paris Games in Toulouse last month, the spotlight now turns to the guys, with this looking a golden opportunity to book their place.

They’ll need gold in the two-day tournament – which takes place next Monday and Tuesday – to do so, with the runner-up going into a repechage.

Their chief rivals will likely be the old enemy: Great Britain.

Read More

Sarah Lavin: 'My heart is broken. It will be for quite a while, if not always'

Hit the road (to Paris), Jack

Those who tuned into the Tokyo Olympics will remember the heartbreak of Taekwondo star Jack Woolley after his late loss in his opening-round fight at the Games two years ago.

The Dubliner suffered a vicious assault in his home city shortly after, which required several months on the sidelines, but now he’s back doing what he loves, with his sights set on another Olympics.

In Krakow this Friday, he can earn key ranking points, along with a European medal, that would go a long way to booking his spot in Paris and setting him off on the road to Olympic redemption.

More in this section

European Games 2023 – Previews The European Games are set to begin but do they really matter?
Guide to sports on tv this week Guide to sports on tv this week
Max Verstappen wins Canadian GP to match Ayrton Senna’s 41 race victories Max Verstappen wins Canadian GP to match Ayrton Senna’s 41 race victories
<p>Venus Williams celebrates victory against Camila Giorgi. Pic:Jacob King/PA</p>

Venus Williams fights for over three hours to beat Camila Giorgi in Birmingham

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd