The European Games are set to begin but do they really matter?

If the European Games sounds a little contrived, a tad makey-uppy, a slightly confusing and complicated addition to the deluge of sport across your screens this summer, then you wouldn’t be alone in thinking that.

What is it? (Open itals) Why (Close itals) is it? These are questions even those who love Olympic sport still struggle to answer. Essentially, it’s an attempt to create a continental Olympics, but one that’s still missing a fair few key sports like rowing, gymnastics and swimming.

In truth, it’s a sporting house party that’s trying hard to mimic the one put on by the cool kid down the street, but one which despite the hefty investment, despite looking the same, sounding the same, ultimately doesn’t feel the same. And it’s one no one will really be talking about on Wednesday.

Remember Pat Hickey? How could we forget? The Del Boy of sports politics was instrumental in getting this off the ground, commissioning a feasibility study in 2006 and his vision became a reality in 2015, the inaugural European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, best remembered for the host nation refusing entry to journalists who had the cheek to report on its repressive regime and how it was into the whole sports-washing thing before it was in vogue.

The last edition was held in Minsk, Belarus, in 2019, opened by the host nation’s president-for-life Alexander Lukashenko, and despite boasting 4,000 athletes across 15 sports, that came and went without ever really making a dent on the public consciousness in most European nations.

Belarus and Russia are not invited to this year’s edition, which gets under way in Poland today, taking place in Krakow and across the province of Malopolska over the next 13 days.

The event has grown significantly over the past four years, with 48 nations here to compete across 29 sports. A team of 121 Irish athletes will compete across 17 sports.

So, does it really matter? It depends. In sports like boxing, Taekwondo or rugby 7s, this counts for a whole lot, with Olympic qualification up for grabs. In others, like athletics, it doesn’t matter that much at all, and it’s the reason about half of Ireland’s world-class talent have given it a miss.

Mark Smyth, left, and Israel Olatunde of Ireland.

Still, the likes of Thomas Barr, Israel Olatunde, Sarah Lavin and Louise Shanahan are present and correct, lining out for the European Team Championships over the next two days, trying to hoist the nation out of division three, which it was relegated to after skipping the last edition in 2021 due to travel complications that summer.

Ireland needs to finish in the top three to gain promotion, and it will be a surprise if they don’t top the standings, with Austria and Israel their likely rivals.

Scan across the other sports and you’ll find Irish team managers with very different goals. For some it’s about gaining experience, a year out from Paris, at a multi-sport championship. For others it’s a direct qualifier. For some it’s actually an end in itself, the European stage as far as their talent might take them.

“There’s two or three sports where this is the best opportunity for getting qualified (for Paris),” says Phil Moore, Director of Performance Support at the Sport Ireland Institute.

“Boxing is a big one for us, we hope to get a number qualified from this. In modern pentathlon, a top-eight finish qualifies for Paris and we’d be hopeful for one of those.

"The men’s rugby 7s (team) can qualify directly and there’s a few other sports where it’s important to collect ranking points – badminton would be an example.” For athletes and support staff, it’s the perfect, lower-pressure environment to see how things are working ahead of the big dance, and things are undeniably run a whole lot better these days than they used to be.

Jerry Kiernan once referred to the Olympic Council of Ireland as a “glorified travel agent” but it’s undergone a radical transformation since leaving behind Pat Hickey’s reign, steered towards a better future as the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) under the guidance of Sarah Keane and Peter Sherrard.

It’s also far more hands-on in supporting Ireland’s best, working closely with the performance team at the Institute, meaning the physios, psychologists and doctors that Irish athletes deal with this week, and at next year’s Olympics, are the same personnel they’re used to all year.

“The level of cooperation and teamwork is unrecognisable to what it was 10 years ago,” says Moore. “You can never replicate the Olympics, it’s the big show, but you can get a flavour of it. This is not an endpoint, it’s a staging post, a stepping point on the journey.”

Poland, being Poland, should make wonderful hosts, its appreciation for sports like this second to none.

The Olympics will always exist on a whole different plane, of course, but consider this a sampler, a little sporting hors d’oeuvre, to whet the appetite with 13 months remaining until the one they’ve all been waiting for.