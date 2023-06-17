Coscoran has run of his life to become fastest Irishman outdoors

Andrew Coscoran produced the performance of his life to break his own Irish 1500m record and clock 3:32.68 to win at the Meeting Nikaia in Nice on Saturday night, smashing the 3:33.49 mark he ran indoors in Birmingham this year.
It also makes Coscoran the fastest Irishman ever outdoors, surpassing Ray Flynn's 3:33.5, which was run in the Dream Mile in Oslo back in 1982.
Coscoran utilised had to utilised all his speed, strength and experience to defeat 18-year-old Niels Laros of the Netherlands, who set a national senior record of 3:32.89 in second.
There was another standout performance from Nick Griggs, the 18-year-old Tyrone athlete obliterating the Irish U-20 1500m record when clocking 3:36.09, which takes four seconds off Cian McPhillips' previous mark of 3:40.56.
Griggs is continuing his build-up for the European U-20 Championships in Israel in August, where he's looking to defend his title in the 3000m, while Coscoran will be targeting the World Championships in Budapest in August, where the Balbriggan man will hope to go one step beyond the semi-final he reached in Oregon last year and in Tokyo the year before.