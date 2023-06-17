Coscoran has run of his life to become fastest Irishman outdoors

Andrew Coscoran produced the performance of his life to break his own Irish 1500m record and clock 3:32.68 to win at the Meeting Nikaia in Nice on Saturday night, smashing the 3:33.49 mark he ran indoors in Birmingham this year.

It also makes Coscoran the fastest Irishman ever outdoors, surpassing Ray Flynn's 3:33.5, which was run in the Dream Mile in Oslo back in 1982.