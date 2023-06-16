Moffett and Devine dominate opening day in Donegal

A pattern that has become a relatively common feature in this season’s Irish rallying saw Monaghan’s Josh Moffett (Hyundai i20 R5) and Derry’s Callum Devine (VW Polo GTi R5) dominate the opening day of the Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally.

Overnight, Moffett holds a slender 4.9-second advantage over Devine, who is seeking his third straight win in a round of the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship. Monaghan’s Sam Moffett (Hyundai i20 N Rally2) is 24.8s further behind in third.

On the opening 14.8km stage south of Donegal town Moffett set the pace to lead Devine by 3.8s with former winner Garry Jennings in his right-hand drive Ford Fiesta Rally2 a further 3s behind in third, closely followed by Sam Moffett, who was within a fraction of a second of the Fermanagh ace.

The stage brought major disappointment for former triple British Rally champion Matt Edwards and his Mallow born co-driver David Moynihan, who struggled to the end of the stage with differential troubles. They finished down in tenth place, 25.9s off top spot.

On the second stage, Rockhill which was slightly longer at 19.9km, Moffett increased his lead to 7.8s as Sam Moffett slotted into third -7.2s further behind. All the drivers commented on the bumpy nature of the stage, Devine remarking that he had a major moment after one of the jumps.

“It’s a tricky stage, a few tank slapping moments for sure,” added third-placed Sam Moffett.

Rally leader Josh Moffett completed a trio of fastest times when he sped through SS3 and arrived at the Donegal service area with an 11.3s advantage. Devine remained in second as Jennings regained third with the second-fastest stage time, in overall terms he trailed Devine by 7.9s. and was just 0.4s ahead of Sam Moffett, who was untroubled.

Derry’s Desi Henry (Citroen DS3 Rally2) showed good pace to occupy fifth but had an awkward moment when a bonnet pin snapped after landing over a jump and it flapped about disturbing his concentration. Jonny Greer, also in a Citroen, remarked that he had no confidence on the bumpy stages. Welsh driver Meirion Evans (VW Polo GTi R5) completed the top six. Elsewhere, Edwards continued to haemorrhage time and while he moved into eighth spot, was 46.1s adrift of rally leader Josh Moffett.

On the repeat of the loop of three stages, hordes of spectators watched Devine crank up the pressure and on SS4 he broke Josh Moffett’s domination of fastest times, duly trimming the latter’s lead to 7.6s. The rally leader made a quick response and pushed his advantage out to 9s after SS5, however, on the day’s final stage Devine set a cracking pace that saw him cut the deficit to 4.9s.

“Everybody is going hard but we are happier now,” he said. Having snatched back third place on SS4, Sam Moffett put 10.7s between himself and Jennings in the race for fourth. Henry and Evans followed with Edwards next - but still not free of the differential woes and a minute and 5.3s off the lead. Donegal’s Kevin Gallagher (Darrian T90 GTR) leads the national category. There are eight stages on Saturday and six more on Sunday.