Cycling remembers ‘exceptional’ Gino Mader after death at the Tour de Suisse

Cycling has paid tribute to Swiss rider Gino Mader, who died at the age of 26 on Friday as the result of injuries suffered in a crash at the Tour de Suisse a day earlier.

Mader was involved in a high-speed crash on the descent of the Albula Pass, late on stage five of the race along with American Magnus Sheffield, with both riders falling into a ravine.

Mader had been found “motionless in the water” according to a race statement, before being resuscitated by race doctors at the scene and airlifted to hospital in Chur.

🙏🏻 Gino, thank you for the light, the joy, and the laughs you brought us all, we will miss you as a rider and as a person.



❤️ Today and every day, we ride for you, Gino.



— Team Bahrain Victorious (@BHRVictorious) June 16, 2023

However, the Bahrain-Victorious team announced Mader lost his fight for life on Friday morning.

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we have to announce the passing of Gino Mader,” a team statement said.

“On Friday 16th June, following a very serious crash during stage five of the Tour de Suisse, Gino lost his battle to recover from the severe injuries he sustained.

“Our entire team is devastated by this tragic accident, and our thoughts and prayers are with Gino’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

“Following the high-speed incident which occurred on the final descent of Thursday’s stage, the 26-year-old was resuscitated at the scene by medical staff who also performed CPR, before being airlifted to hospital.

Riders consoled one another at the Tour de Suisse after learning of Gino Mader’s death (Gian Ehrenzeller/AP)

“Despite the best efforts of the phenomenal staff at Chur hospital, Gino couldn’t make it through this, his final and biggest challenge and at 11:30am we said goodbye to one of the shining lights of our team.”

Sheffield, 21, suffered a concussion and soft tissue damage in the crash and was kept in hospital overnight for observation, the Ineos Grenadiers said.

Friday’s stage six of the race was cancelled, with the peloton instead completing the last 20 kilometres of the route as a neutralised group ride in memory of Mader. Several riders consoled one another before, during and after the ride.

Mader, who won stage six of the Giro d’Italia in 2021 and came second overall at the Tour de Romandie last year, was a hugely-popular rider in the peloton – known as much for his great promise on the bike as his powerful advocacy for good causes off it.

I can't believe what I'm reading. Such a sad sad day. Thoughts with everyone who knew and loved Gino.

News of his death led to an outpouring of tributes.

Geraint Thomas wrote on Twitter: “I can’t believe what I’m reading. Such a sad sad day. Thoughts with everyone who knew and loved Gino.”

Former world champion Alejandro Valverde wrote: “There are no words. Terrible news. My support and love to his colleagues in Bahrain-Victorious as well as family and friends.”

Bahrain-Victorious managing director Milan Erzen said: “We are devastated by the loss of our exceptional cyclist, Gino Mader.

“His talent, dedication and enthusiasm were an inspiration to us all. Not only was he an extremely talented cyclist, but a great person off the bike.

This is how we will always remember you❤️ With a big smile on your face! The peloton will ride the last 20 kilometres of today's course neutralised in honour of Gino Mäder. Expected finish in Oberwil-Lieli is 16.40h.

We ride for you Gino❤️

— Tour de Suisse (@tds) June 16, 2023

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.

“Bahrain-Victorious will race in his honour, keeping his memory on every road we race. We are determined to show the spirit and passion Gino displayed and he will always remain an integral part of our team.”

Race organisers said a doctor was at the scene of the crash within two minutes of it happening. It occurred with 14 kilometres of the 211km stage from Fiesch to La Punt remaining.

After the incident there was immediately criticism of a route that ended with a fast technical descent off the mountain to the finish line.

Official Statement from TdS Organisation regarding the crashes of @maedergino and @MagnusSheffield

We wish both of them all the best!!

We wish both of them all the best!!

— Tour de Suisse (@tds) June 15, 2023

Speaking on Friday, an emotional race director Olivier Senn said: “We’re heartbroken, the whole organisation, the teams and the riders.

“It is devastating what happened, really hard to put into words. We just stood together with all the teams and riders in memory of Gino and that’s all that counts for us at the moment.

“Gino was a fantastic rider and an excellent human, he was really a good person and he doesn’t deserve to leave the world like this.”