Lavin and Jegou to fly Irish flag in Krakow

Tokyo Olympians Sarah Lavin and Liam Jegou have been handed the honour of carrying the Irish flag at the multi-sport European Games in Krakow later this month.

The opening ceremony takes place at the city’s Henryk Reyman Stadium on June 21st.

Lavin is part of a 44-strong Irish athletics contingent that will be competing in Division 3 of a team event. The party will be a mix of experienced athletes, such as the 29-year-old from Limerick, and youth.

The 100m hurdler has been in superb form for some time now, recording a PB of 12.79 in the event earlier this year and this will be her second time appearing in a green singlet at the European Games.

“It’s a complete and utter honour to be asked to be flagbearer, to represent Ireland at any given games, but there’s 120 (Irish) athletes competing at these multi-sport Games. The best of Irish talent.

"To be able to represent them and to carry the Irish flag, that’s a massive honour.”

Jegou, one of eight Irish athletes due to compete in a canoe slalom discipline that will be making its debut at this event in Poland, will go off in the C1 class and the Kolna Sports Centre will be a familiar course for all of the team who have competed there before.

“It’s brilliant, I’m very proud and very excited to fly the flag at the European Games,” said Jegou.

“Team Ireland is such a strong team, you look at all the results from all the athletes, and to fly the flag is such a huge honour. I didn’t get to go to the opening ceremony for the Games in Tokyo, so it’s going to be a great moment, I look forward to it.”

This is the third edition of the European Games, a multi-sport event run by the European Olympic Committees and will see athletes compete across districts in the Krakow-Malopolska region.