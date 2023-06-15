Nick Kyrgios contemplated killing himself after 2019 Wimbledon defeat

‘I woke up and my dad was sitting on the bed, crying’
Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Thu, 15 Jun, 2023 - 08:11

Nick Kyrgios has revealed he was admitted to a psychiatric ward after contemplating ending his life after his defeat against Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon in 2019.

The world No 25 said the four-set defeat by the Spaniard in the second round was the lowest point of his career. “I was genuinely contemplating suicide,” Kyrgios, who wore a white sleeve on his right arm to hide tell-tale self-harm scars, told the Netflix documentary Break Point

“I lost at Wimbledon. I woke up and my dad was sitting on the bed, full-blown crying. That was the big wake-up call for me. I was like: ‘OK, I can’t keep doing this.’ 

“I ended up in a psych ward in London to figure out my problems. I was drinking, abusing drugs, lost my relationship with my family, pushed all my close friends away. You could tell I was hurting. My whole arm was covered in scars. That’s why I actually got my arm sleeve. To cover it all. That pressure, having that all-eyes-on-you expectation, I couldn’t deal with it. I hated the kind of person I was.” 

Kyrgios reached the final of Wimbledon last year, where he lost against Novak Djokovic. That was followed by a knee injury that resulted in the Australian undergoing surgery.

Kyrgios returned to action at the Stuttgart Open on Tuesday, where he lost against China’s Wu Yibing in the opening round.

PA

