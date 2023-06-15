Nick Kyrgios contemplated killing himself after 2019 Wimbledon defeat

Nick Kyrgios has revealed he was admitted to a psychiatric ward after contemplating ending his life after his defeat against Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon in 2019.

The world No 25 said the four-set defeat by the Spaniard in the second round was the lowest point of his career. “I was genuinely contemplating suicide,” Kyrgios, who wore a white sleeve on his right arm to hide tell-tale self-harm scars, told the Netflix documentary Break Point.