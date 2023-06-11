Adeleke claims NCAA gold with new national record

Win moves Adeleke into the top 20 on the World 400m all-time list
Adeleke claims NCAA gold with new national record

Rhasidat Adeleke: NCAA champion

Sun, 11 Jun, 2023 - 09:56
Darragh Leen

IRELAND'S Rhasidat Adeleke claimed gold at the NCAA Championships in Texas in the early hours of Sunday morning, breaking her own Irish 400m record to become the first Irish sprinter ever to win an NCAA title.

Adeleke, representing the University of Texas, surged out of the final bend to go clear of American Britton Wilson, winning in a meet-record of 49.20 at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

The performance, which moved Adeleke into the top 20 on the World 400m all-time list, saw the Tallaght sprint star become the first Irish NCAA champion since Mary Cullen’s gold in the 5000m for Providence College back in 2006.

Speaking after the race, Adeleke said: "(The race) was kind of a blur, I just went out trusting myself. Not really sure what I went through the 200 (mark), I just put myself into position coming into the home stretch, and it was the kick at the end, which is something I've been doing well all season."

Adeleke would also help Texas University to successfully defend their 4x100 title, running a time of 41.60 which marked the fourth time the group broke the collegiate record this season.

Meanwhile, Sonia O'Sullivan's daughter, Sophie was also in action at the NCAA finals, finishing 12th in a time of 4:22.81 (1500m), while Jane Buckley (Providence) was 13th in the 5000m final in 16:06.76.

More in this section

Novak Djokovic faces Casper Ruud in French Open final with history on the line Novak Djokovic faces Casper Ruud in French Open final with history on the line
Aaron Gordon Denver Nuggets within one win of first NBA title after taking 3-1 finals series lead
Novak Djokovic reaches another final after Carlos Alcaraz struggles with cramp Novak Djokovic reaches another final after Carlos Alcaraz struggles with cramp
Adeleke claims NCAA gold with new national record

Iga Swiatek beats Karolina Muchova in epic to win third French Open

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd