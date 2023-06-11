Adeleke claims NCAA gold with new national record

IRELAND'S Rhasidat Adeleke claimed gold at the NCAA Championships in Texas in the early hours of Sunday morning, breaking her own Irish 400m record to become the first Irish sprinter ever to win an NCAA title.
Adeleke, representing the University of Texas, surged out of the final bend to go clear of American Britton Wilson, winning in a meet-record of 49.20 at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
The performance, which moved Adeleke into the top 20 on the World 400m all-time list, saw the Tallaght sprint star become the first Irish NCAA champion since Mary Cullen’s gold in the 5000m for Providence College back in 2006.
Speaking after the race, Adeleke said: "(The race) was kind of a blur, I just went out trusting myself. Not really sure what I went through the 200 (mark), I just put myself into position coming into the home stretch, and it was the kick at the end, which is something I've been doing well all season."
And here it is🔥🔥🔥 @rhasidatadeleke ⏱49:20 🤯 pic.twitter.com/aSkxBSUkse— Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) June 11, 2023
Adeleke would also help Texas University to successfully defend their 4x100 title, running a time of 41.60 which marked the fourth time the group broke the collegiate record this season.
Meanwhile, Sonia O'Sullivan's daughter, Sophie was also in action at the NCAA finals, finishing 12th in a time of 4:22.81 (1500m), while Jane Buckley (Providence) was 13th in the 5000m final in 16:06.76.