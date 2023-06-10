Denver Nuggets within one win of first NBA title after taking 3-1 finals series lead

The Denver Nuggets are within one game of claiming their first NBA championship after dismantling the Miami Heat 108-95 in the fourth match of the NBA finals
Denver Nuggets within one win of first NBA title after taking 3-1 finals series lead

GREAT PERFORMANCE: Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon dunks the ball against the Miami Heat. Pic: Wilfredo Lee/AP

Sat, 10 Jun, 2023 - 10:13
PA Sport

The Denver Nuggets are within one game of claiming their first NBA championship after dismantling the Miami Heat 108-95 in the fourth match of the NBA finals.

The Nuggets return to Denver for game five of the seven-match series, where they will aim to win the franchise’s first Larry O’Brien trophy in their 56-year history.

Nikola Jokic again proved a mismatch for Miami, with the Serbian posting 23 points and 10 rebounds.

He was ably supported by Aaron Gordon, who finished with a game-high 27 points in one of the best performances of his career.

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo combined for 45 points for the Heat, who were ultimately let down by another poor shooting effort from three.

Miami shot just 32 per cent from deep, while the Nuggets drained half of their three-point attempts.

The Heat kept pace with the Nuggets early, maintaining just a four-point deficit at the half.

But Denver exploded for 31 points in the third quarter, claiming an advantage which, despite a rally late in the fourth, Miami were ultimately unable to overcome.

More in this section

2023 NBA Finals - Game Three NBA Finals Game 4: Heat still confident, Nuggets remain focused
Athletics - Day 7 - European Championships Munich 2022 Rhasidat Adeleke among three Irish in NCAA finals this weekend
2023 French Open - Day Twelve Muchova stuns Sabalenka to set final with Swiatek
NBAPlace: InternationalPlace: UK
<p>INJURY WOES: Carlos Alcaraz was beaten in four sets by Novak Djokovic, right. Pic: Jean-Francois Badias/AP</p>

Novak Djokovic reaches another final after Carlos Alcaraz struggles with cramp

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd