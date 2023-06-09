Motorsport: Galway International Rally not taking place next year 

The Galway International Rally, the traditional opening round of the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship will not take place next year following a decision by the Motor Sport Council (MSC) not to grant the Galway Motor Club a date for a stage rally in 2024. Indeed, the decision also means the Galway Summer Rally, a counting round of the national championship, has also been canned.

It appears there was tension in the lead up to last February’s event between Motorsport Ireland officials and the organising team within the Galway Motor Club. In addition, pre-event scrutiny was interrupted due to permit/insurance problems and one of the Saturday stages was cancelled when a vehicle was parked in what was considered to be dangerous position.

The MSC decision, apparently based on reports by the MI Rallies and Safety Commissions, was relayed to the directors of the Galway Motor Club.

Subsequently, Motorsport Ireland sought a meeting with members of the Galway club, who informed MI that the date and time were unsuitable, however, both parties did meet at a later date - prior to the MSC decision. It could not be confirmed if that particular meeting had a bearing on the MSC decision.

In the communication to the Galway MC directors, the club were informed that Motorsport Ireland and the necessary commissions will provide the necessary assistance and support to help facilitate the Galway club returning to running a stage rally in 2025.

While discussion are ongoing between both parties, GMC are also liaising with their stakeholders including the event title sponsors Corrib Oil.

What has annoyed GMC is their contention that details of the decision were, it appears, being discussed in the public domain before they were officially informed.

It’s acknowledged that the event fell short of the usual standards, however, there is a genuine belief that the punishment wielded by MI is excessive not to mention, unprecedented.

Is there a road back next year for Galway? Well, that remains to be seen, in the meantime, organisers of the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship, the Tarmac Rally Organisers Association, has ruled out a replacement round. TROA chairperson Colman Hegarty said, “From a TROA perspective, the door is always open for Galway. If they can’t be part of the Tarmac Championship in 2024, the series will run with the other six events with the best five to count.” The Irish Examiner understands that Motorsport Ireland is to hike up the costs of rally championship permits for 2024. Earlier this week during a planned meeting between MI officials and the TROA, the latter were informed that the increase could be as much as eighty per cent of the current fee. The TROA apply for four permits to run the various categories of the ITRC. A decision on the amount will be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, Motorsport Ireland has appointed Elaine Byrne as its new finance manager, the governing body has yet to appoint a chief executive since the departure of Leo Hassett that was announced in April 2021.

Cashel’s Pat O’Connell (Ford Fiesta R5) is one the leading entries for Sunday’s Wexford Rallysprint in New Ross where the competitors will have four runs over the 3.2km mixed surface route. The weekend’s Clare Hillclimb at Feakle has been postponed due to a lack of entries.