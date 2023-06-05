The Champions League final and provincial hurling deciders: your sport on TV this week

: Champions League Final takes place on Saturday with Manchester City going for history in attempt to complete the treble. Standing in their way is Inter Milan. Will City create history or will Inter spoil their party. The game is live on RTÈ and BT Sport.
: Shamrock Rovers take on Peamount United in the League of Ireland Women's Premier division in a top of the league clash at Tallaght Stadium. With a number of former Peamount players currently playing with Shamrock Rovers this clash should be full of drama. Watch the game live on TG4.
: The All Ireland Minor football quarter-finals are taking place on Saturday. Cork face off against Dublin at 1pm, with Kerry taking on Kildare at 3pm. Derry going head-to-head with Galway at 3.30pm and the final game of the day sees Mayo playing Monaghan at 5.15pm. All games are live on TG4 YouTube.
, French Open, Roland Garros, Eurosport 1 & 2
, St Pat's v Derry City, LOI Premier Division, Virgin Media 2
, Hamburg v VfB Stuttgart, Bundesliga Play-off, Sky Sports Football
, French Open, Roland Garros, Eurosport 1 & 2
, Criterium du Dauphine, Cycling, Eurosport 2
, French Open, Roland Garros, Eurosport 1 & 2
, Australia v India, ICC WTC, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event
, Criterium du Dauphine, Cycling, Eurosport 2
, Levante v Albacete, La Liga, Premier Sports 1
, Fiorentina v West Ham, Europa Conference League Final, Virgin Media Two & BT Sport 1
, Miami Heat v Denver Nuggets, NBA Finals Game 3, Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Main Event
Singapore Open, Badminton, BT Sport 2
, Australia v India, ICC WTC, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event
, French Open, Roland Garros, Eurosport 1 & 2
, Sydney Swans v St Kilda, AFL, BT Sport 1
, Scandinavian Mixed, European Tour, Sky Sports Golf
, Criterium du Dauphine, Cycling, Eurosport 2
, Canadian Open, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf
Singapore Open, Badminton, BT Sport 2
, Australia v India, ICC WTC, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event
, French Open, Roland Garros, Eurosport 1 & 2
, Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide, AFL, BT Sport 1
, Scandinavian Mixed, European Tour, Sky Sports Golf
, Criterium du Dauphine, Cycling, Eurosport 2
, Canadian Open, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf
, Derry City v Bohs, LOI Premier Division, RTÈ 2
, Miami Heat v Denver Nuggets, NBA Finals, Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Main Event
Singapore Open, Badminton, BT Sport 2
, Australia v India, ICC WTC, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event
, French Open, Roland Garros, Eurosport 1 & 2
, Fremantle Richmond, AFL, BT Sport 1
, Criterium du Dauphine, Cycling, Eurosport 2
, Scandinavian Mixed, European Tour, Sky Sports Golf
, Cork v Dublin, All Ireland MFC Quater-finals, TG4 YouTube
, Haydock Park & Beverley, Racing, Virgin Media One
Kerry v Kildare, All Ireland MFC Quater-finals, TG4 YouTube
, Derry v Galway, All Ireland MFC Quater-finals, TG4 YouTube
, Shamrock Rovers v Peamount Utd, LOI Women's Premier League, TG4
, Canadian Open, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf
, Mayo v Monaghan, All Ireland MFC Quater-finals, TG4 YouTube
8pm, Man City v Inter Milan, Champions League Final, RTÈ 2 & BT Sport 1
, Josh Taylor v Teofimo Lopez, Boxing, Sky Sports Action
, Amanda Nunes v Irene Aldana, UFC, BT Sport
Singapore Open, Badminton, BT Sport 2
, Australia v India, ICC WTC, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event
, Carlton v Essendon, AFL, BT Sport 1
, French Open, Roland Garros, Eurosport 1
, Scandinavian Mixed, European Tour, Sky Sports Golf
, Limerick v Clare, Munster SHC Final, RTÈ 2
, Kilkenny v Galway, Leinster SHC Final, RTÈ 2
, Canadian Open, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf
, Soccer Aid for UNICEF, charity match, ITV