The Champions League final and provincial hurling deciders: your sport on TV this week

Don't Miss: Champions League Final takes place on Saturday with Manchester City going for history in attempt to complete the treble. Standing in their way is Inter Milan. Will City create history or will Inter spoil their party. The game is live on RTÈ and BT Sport.

Set the Sky Box: Shamrock Rovers take on Peamount United in the League of Ireland Women's Premier division in a top of the league clash at Tallaght Stadium. With a number of former Peamount players currently playing with Shamrock Rovers this clash should be full of drama. Watch the game live on TG4.