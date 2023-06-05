The Champions League final and provincial hurling deciders: your sport on TV this week

Never mind the weather, there's an exciting week of sport ahead. 
Mon, 05 Jun, 2023 - 12:20
Fiona Halligan

Don't Miss: Champions League Final takes place on Saturday with Manchester City going for history in attempt to complete the treble. Standing in their way is Inter Milan. Will City create history or will Inter spoil their party. The game is live on RTÈ and BT Sport.

Set the Sky Box: Shamrock Rovers take on Peamount United in the League of Ireland Women's Premier division in a top of the league clash at Tallaght Stadium. With a number of former Peamount players currently playing with Shamrock Rovers this clash should be full of drama. Watch the game live on TG4. 

Streaming Pick: The All Ireland Minor football quarter-finals are taking place on Saturday. Cork face off against Dublin at 1pm, with Kerry taking on Kildare at 3pm. Derry going head-to-head with Galway at 3.30pm and the final game of the day sees Mayo playing Monaghan at 5.15pm. All games are live on TG4 YouTube. 

Monday June 5

3pm, French Open, Roland Garros, Eurosport 1 & 2

6.45pm, St Pat's v Derry City, LOI Premier Division, Virgin Media 2

7.45pm, Hamburg v VfB Stuttgart, Bundesliga Play-off, Sky Sports Football

Tuesday June 6

9.30am, French Open, Roland Garros, Eurosport 1 & 2

2pm, Criterium du Dauphine, Cycling, Eurosport 2

Wednesday June 7

9.30am, French Open, Roland Garros, Eurosport 1 & 2

10am, Australia v India, ICC WTC, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event

2pm, Criterium du Dauphine, Cycling, Eurosport 2

7.30pm, Levante v Albacete, La Liga, Premier Sports 1

8pm, Fiorentina v West Ham, Europa Conference League Final, Virgin Media Two & BT Sport 1

The NBA Finals are taking place with a best of seven format means that the new champion will be crowned between game four and seven. Pic: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images
Thursday June 8

1.30am, Miami Heat v Denver Nuggets, NBA Finals Game 3, Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Main Event

3am, Singapore Open, Badminton, BT Sport 2

10am, Australia v India, ICC WTC, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event

10am, French Open, Roland Garros, Eurosport 1 & 2

10.10am, Sydney Swans v St Kilda, AFL, BT Sport 1

12pm, Scandinavian Mixed, European Tour, Sky Sports Golf

2pm, Criterium du Dauphine, Cycling, Eurosport 2

5pm, Canadian Open, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf

Derry City take on Bohemians in the LOI Premier Division which is live on RTÈ 2. Pic: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile
Friday June 9

3am, Singapore Open, Badminton, BT Sport 2

10am, Australia v India, ICC WTC, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event

10am, French Open, Roland Garros, Eurosport 1 & 2

10.50am, Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide, AFL, BT Sport 1

12pm, Scandinavian Mixed, European Tour, Sky Sports Golf

2pm, Criterium du Dauphine, Cycling, Eurosport 2

5pm, Canadian Open, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf

7.45pm, Derry City v Bohs, LOI Premier Division, RTÈ 2

8pm, Paris IAAF Diamond League, Athletics, BBC Three

Will Manchester City make history and complete the treble when they take on Inter Milan in the Champions League Final. 
Saturday June 10

1.30am, Miami Heat v Denver Nuggets, NBA Finals, Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Main Event

3am, Singapore Open, Badminton, BT Sport 2

10am, Australia v India, ICC WTC, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event

10am, French Open, Roland Garros, Eurosport 1 & 2

10.25am, Fremantle Richmond, AFL, BT Sport 1

12pm, Criterium du Dauphine, Cycling, Eurosport 2

12.30pm, Scandinavian Mixed, European Tour, Sky Sports Golf

1pm, Cork v Dublin, All Ireland MFC Quater-finals, TG4 YouTube

1.30pm, Haydock Park & Beverley, Racing, Virgin Media One

3pm, Kerry v Kildare, All Ireland MFC Quater-finals, TG4 YouTube

3.30pm, Derry v Galway, All Ireland MFC Quater-finals, TG4 YouTube

4.45pm, Shamrock Rovers v Peamount Utd, LOI Women's Premier League, TG4

5pm, Canadian Open, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf

5.15pm, Mayo v Monaghan, All Ireland MFC Quater-finals, TG4 YouTube

8pm, Man City v Inter Milan, Champions League Final, RTÈ 2 & BT Sport 1

Galway take on Kilkenny in the Leinster Senior Hurling Final. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Sunday June 11

1am, Josh Taylor v Teofimo Lopez, Boxing, Sky Sports Action

3am, Amanda Nunes v Irene Aldana, UFC, BT Sport

3am, Singapore Open, Badminton, BT Sport 2

10am, Australia v India, ICC WTC, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event

10.15am, Carlton v Essendon, AFL, BT Sport 1

10.30am, French Open, Roland Garros, Eurosport 1

12.30pm, Scandinavian Mixed, European Tour, Sky Sports Golf

1.45pm, Limerick v Clare, Munster SHC Final, RTÈ 2

4pm, Kilkenny v Galway, Leinster SHC Final, RTÈ 2

5pm, Canadian Open, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf

6.30pm, Soccer Aid for UNICEF, charity match, ITV

