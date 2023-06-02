Shane Lowry tied for third and Power in the mix after good starts at Memorial

Rory McIlroy undid his good day's work on the last hole. 
BEST FOOT FORWARD: Shane Lowry is in a tie for third after the first round in Dublin, Ohio. Picture: AP Photo/Eric Gay

Fri, 02 Jun, 2023 - 08:53
PA

Shane Lowry lies in a tie for third at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio after an impressive first round on Thursday. 

Seamus Power is just one shot behind the Offaly man but Rory McIlroy's performance on the 18th -- carding a triple bogey -- means he's on even par.  

He finished in a tie for 33rd place after hitting four birdies before the last hole.

Englishman Matt Wallace is one stroke behind leader Davis Riley after a hot day in Dublin, Ohio.

Wallace, who has one PGA tour win, had a strong start to the tournament, hitting six birdies and two bogeys to finish the day with 68 and four under.

Fellow countryman Danny Willett was a stroke behind Wallace, finishing tied in third with seven others.

Willett, 35, who also has one PGA tour victory to his name, hit four birdies, an eagle and three bogeys to finish on three under par at Muirfield Village Golf Course.

Lowry finished the day tied with Willett, after he had five consecutive birdies, alongside Jordan Spieth and David Lipsky.

Leader Davis Riley played the conditions well and is hoping to win his second PGA tour title, hitting just one bogey and six birdies to finish on five under.

World number one Scottie Scheffler had his highest opening round since October 2021, finishing on two over par and seven strokes behind the lead.

