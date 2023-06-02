Patrick O’Brien relishing gravel surface challenge at Rally Italia Sardegna

Irish Forest Rally champion Omagh’s Patrick O’Brien is relishing his gravel surface WRC debut on this weekend’s Rally Italia Sardegna. He is one of four Motorsport Ireland Academy drivers on the 19-stage sixth round of the series.

O’Brien, co-driven by his brother Stephen, along with Josh McErlean/John Rowan will compete in Hyundai i20 N Rally2 cars in the WRC2 category and William Creighton/Liam Regan and Eamonn Kelly/Conor Mohan will contest the Junior WRC category where all the contestants will debut M-Sport Poland prepared Ford Fiesta Rally3 cars.

Following reconnaissance of the stages O’Brien told the Irish Examiner: “While I am really looking forward to getting back on gravel, it will be a big challenge. The roads are so much rougher here that what I am accustomed to at home. There are embedded rocks everywhere, nothing like I’ve ever seen before. On the second pass, the road evolves so much more, it cleans and then it is down to the actual bedrock.”

O’Brien, who drove a Skoda Fabia R5 to victory in last year’s Irish Forest series, also has to acclimatise to the MI Academy liveried Hyundai i20 N Rally2 on what is generally regarded as one of the most demanding events within the WRC.

He added, “The whole power delivery between the two cars is completely different.” Kilrea’s McErlean (23) has a lot of Academy mileage under his belt including the experience of last year’s corresponding event. Last week’s Jim Clark Rally winner Frenchman Adrien Fourmaux competes with the M-Sport outfit and a comparison of times will be more than interesting, team principal Richard Millener reckons a WRC2 victory is imminent.

Meanwhile, Moira’s William Creighton (25), who leads the Junior WRC said, “I think we're going to have to play it smart when we can and try to stay out of trouble.” Kelly aims to build on the acquisition of maximum points in Croatia.

In the main event Hyundai Motorsport’s recent record in the event bodes well for lead driver Thierry Neuville, who needs a strong result to close the thirty points gap to championship leader Kalle Rovanpera (Toyota Gazoo Racing), who has the unenviable task of running first on the road - tyre choice, tyre management and indeed the weather will be key elements.

On the home front Declan Gallagher (Toyota Starlet) heads the entry for Sunday’s Portlaoise based Heartlands Rally. The Donegal man won the event the last time it was held (2019) is looking forward to it for one simple reason.

“I will have number one decals on the door, that is something I’ve never had before,” he says.

He will be followed off the start line by Kilkenny’s Eddie Doherty and Limerick’s Ed O’Callaghan, both in Ford Escorts. Gallagher, who will be on his first event since last September (Wexford Rally) added.

“They will both be very quick, Ed (O’Callaghan) is always a hard charger and Eddie (Doherty) will be fresh from a good result on the Rally of the Lakes.” The top seven also includes Armagh’s Marty Toner (BMW 1M) and the Escorts of Carlow’s David Condell, Banteer’s Barry Meade and Cavan’s Jonathan Pringle. The first of the day’s six stages, just north of Portlaoise begins at 10.15am.