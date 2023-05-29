Guide to sports on tv this week

Another week of sporting action to look forward to with the All Ireland Minor and U20 hurling finals taking place on Sunday, an all Munster affair in the All Ireland Football Championship as Kerry make the trip to Cork and the French Open is taking place at Roland Garros.
Mon, 29 May, 2023 - 12:43
Fiona Halligan

Don't Miss: It's another weekend of championship action and Sunday will see the All Ireland Minor Hurling Final between Clare and Galway and the Under 20 All Ireland Hurling Final between Cork and Offaly. Both games are live on TG4. 

CORK SPORT

A collection of the latest sports news, reports and analysis from Cork.

Set the Sky Box: Tennis takes place in Roland Garros. Last year's men's champion Rafael Nadel is missing the event due to injury and will see a new name added to the trophy for 2023. Women's World number one Iga Swiatek is in search for her third title in four years. Keep an eye on all the action on Eurosports.

Streaming Pick: Another busy weekend of games being streamed on GAAGO this weekend. Cork take on Kerry in Pàirc Uì Chaoimh while Dublin make the trip to Kilkenny to take on Kildare on Saturday in the All Ireland SFC. In the Tailteann Cup Meath face Down in Parnell Park. Sunday sees an all Connacht affair as Roscommon host Sligo in the All Ireland SFC.  

Monday May 29

3pm, Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday, League 1 Play-off Final, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event

4pm, Racing at Ballinrobe, Horse Racing, TG4

5pm, Roland Garros - The French Open, Singles Round 1, Eurosport 2

6pm, Roland Garros - The French Open, Singles Round 1, Eurosport 1

Heats take on Celtics in game seven of the Conference finals. Pic: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Tuesday May 30

1.30am, Heats v Celtics, NBA, Sky Sports Arena

9.30am, Roland Garros - The French Open, Singles Round 1, Eurosport 1

10am, Roland Garros - The French Open, Singles Round 2, Eurosport 2

3.30pm, Poland v Germany, UEFA Men's U17 European Championship, BBC Red Button & BBC Sport Online

7pm, Spain v France, UEFA Men's U17 European Championship, BBC Red Button & BBC Sport Online

Wednesday May 31

9.30am, Roland Garros - The French Open, Singles Round 2, Eurosport 1

10am, Roland Garros - The French Open, Singles Round 2, Eurosport 2

7.30pm, Dublin v Kildare, Electric Ireland Leinster MFC Final, TG4

8pm, Sevilla v Roma, Europa League, BT Sport 1

Thursday June 1

9.30am, Roland Garros - The French Open, Singles Round 2, Eurosport 1

10am, Roland Garros - The French Open, Singles Round 2, Eurosport 2

10.45am, NSW v Queensland, Women's State of Origin, Sky Sports Arena

11am, England v Ireland, International Test Match Day 1, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event

12pm, Porche European Open, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf

5pm, 2023 Memorial Tournament, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf

2022 Memorial Tournament Champion Billy Horchel, can he retain his title?
Friday June 2

TBC, NBA Finals, Sky Sports Arena

8am, Blues v Hurricanes, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action

9.30am, Roland Garros - The French Open, Singles Round 2, Eurosport 1

10am, Roland Garros - The French Open, Singles Round 2, Eurosport 2

10.15am, England v Ireland, International Test Match Day 2, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event

10.30am. Brumbies v Melbourne Rebels, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action

10.50am, Melbourne v Carlton, AFL, BT Sport 1

12pm, Porche European Open, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf

1.30pm, Epsom, Horse Racing, Virgin Media One

4pm, Spanish Grand Prix, F1, Sky Sport F1

5pm, 2023 Memorial Tournament, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf

6.45pm, Final, UEFA Men's U17 European Championship, RTÈ News & BBC Red Button & BBC Sport Online

7pm, Diamond League Italy, Athletics, BBC Three

7.30pm, Kerry v Cork, Electric Ireland Munster MFC Final, TG4

7.45pm, Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk, LOI Premier Division, RTÈ 2

OLD RIVALS: Cork host Kerry in the All Ireland SFC in Pàirc Uì Chaoimh on Saturday, game is live on GAAGO. Pic:  Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Saturday June 3

5.30am, Fijian Drua v Reds, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action

8am, Hurricanes v Crusaders, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action

6am, Malaysia Masters semi-finals, Badminton, BT Sport 4

9.30am, Roland Garros - The French Open, Singles Round 3, Eurosport 1

10.15am, England v Ireland, International Test Match Day 3, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event

10.25am, Western Bulldogs v Geelong Cats, AFL, BT Sport 3

10.30am, Waratahs v Moana Pasifika, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Mix

10.45am, Roland Garros - The French Open, Singles Round 3, Eurosport 1

12pm, Porche European Open, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf

12pm, UK Open Pool, Pool, Sky Sports Action

12.30pm, Epsom, Horse Racing, Virgin Media One

1pm, Meath v Down, Tailteann Cup, GAAGO

1pm, Monaghan v Lancashire, Lory Meagher Cup Final, Sport TG4

1pm, Western Force v Chiefs, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Mix

2.55pm, Wolfsburg v Barcelona, UEFA Women's Champions League, RTÈ News

3pm, Cork v Kerry, All Ireland SFC, GAAGO

3pm, Donegal v Wicklow, Nickey Rackard Cup Final, Sport TG4

3pm, Man City v Man Utd, FA Cup Final, BBC 1 & BBC Sport Online & ITV & BBC Player

3pm, Spanish Grand Prix -Qualifying 1, Sky Sports F1

3.22pm, Spanish Grand Prix -Qualifying 2, Sky Sports F1

3.45pm, Spanish Grand Prix -Qualifying 3, Sky Sports F1

4.30pm, 2023 Memorial Tournament, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf

5pm, Kildare v Dublin, All Ireland SFC, GAAGO

5pm, Derry v Meath, Christy Ring Cup Final, Sport TG4

5.30pm, Celtic v Inverness CT, Scottish Cup, Premier Sports 1

7pm, Tyrone v Armagh, All Ireland SFC, RTÈ 2

11.30pm, Mizuho Americas Open, LPGA Tour, Sky Sports Main Event

ALL CONNACHT AFFAIR: Roscommon take on Sligo at Dr Hyde Park on Sunday in the All Ireland SFC. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Sunday June 4

4.10am, GWS Giants v Richmond, AFL, BT Sport 2

6am, Malaysia Masters semi-finals, Badminton, BT Sport 4

7.40am, Essendon v North Melbourne, AFL, BT Sport 1

9.30am, Roland Garros - The French Open, Singles Round 4, Eurosport 1

10.15am, England v Ireland, International Test Match Day 4, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event

12pm, Porche European Open, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf

12pm, UK Open Pool, Pool, Sky Sports Action

1pm, Clare v Galway, Electric Ireland All Ireland MHC Final, TG4

1pm, Spanish Grand Prix -Pit Lane Live, Sky Sports F1

2pm, Mayo v Louth, All Ireland SFC, RTÈ 2

2pm, Spanish Grand Prix - Race, Sky Sports F1

3pm, Roscommon v Sligo, All Ireland SFC, GAAGO

3pm, Cork v Offaly, oneills.com All Ireland U20 Final, TG4

4pm, Donegal v Derry, All Ireland SFC, RTÈ 2

4.30pm, 2023 Memorial Tournament, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf

5.30pm, Comòrtas Peile na Gaeltachta Semi-finals, TG4

11pm, Mizuho Americas Open, LPGA Tour, Sky Sports Main Event

Seventh for Eddie Dunbar after superb Giro effort 

