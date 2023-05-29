Guide to sports on tv this week

Don't Miss: It's another weekend of championship action and Sunday will see the All Ireland Minor Hurling Final between Clare and Galway and the Under 20 All Ireland Hurling Final between Cork and Offaly. Both games are live on TG4.

CORK SPORT A collection of the latest sports news, reports and analysis from Cork.

Set the Sky Box: Tennis takes place in Roland Garros. Last year's men's champion Rafael Nadel is missing the event due to injury and will see a new name added to the trophy for 2023. Women's World number one Iga Swiatek is in search for her third title in four years. Keep an eye on all the action on Eurosports.