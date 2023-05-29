Cronin and Galvin finish second at Jim Clark Rally

Despite a brave performance, the Cork/Kerry crew of Keith Cronin/Mikie Galvin (VW Polo GTi R5) had to settle for second place in the Beatson’s Building Supplies Jim Clark Rally, the second round of the British Rally Championship in Duns, Scotland. At the end of the eight stage rally, they were 29 seconds behind the works Ford Fiesta Rally2 of French crew Adrien Fourmaux/Alexandre Coria. The result was a repeat of the opening round in early March.

The foundation of Fourmaux’s expected victory was laid during Friday evening’s pair of stages - a double run over Longformacus, the longest stage of the rally at 11.78 miles. Fourmaux, who had three WRC events under his belt since they both competed in the first round, took 12s from SS1 and a staggering 16.1s on the repeat that took place in darkness. Cronin took time to settle on the opener as he acclimatised to the Michelin rubber and ended the night 28.1s behind a composed Fourmaux. The time gained on the two stages eventually transpired to be the difference between the top pair. Local ace Garry Pearson was the first major retirement when he put his Hankook-shod VW Polo off the road.