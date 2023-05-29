Cronin and Galvin finish second at Jim Clark Rally

Despite a brave performance, the Cork/Kerry crew of Keith Cronin/Mikie Galvin (VW Polo GTi R5) had to settle for second place in the Beatson’s Building Supplies Jim Clark Rally, the second round of the British Rally Championship in Duns, Scotland. At the end of the eight stage rally, they were 29 seconds behind the works Ford Fiesta Rally2 of French crew Adrien Fourmaux/Alexandre Coria. The result was a repeat of the opening round in early March.
The foundation of Fourmaux’s expected victory was laid during Friday evening’s pair of stages - a double run over Longformacus, the longest stage of the rally at 11.78 miles. Fourmaux, who had three WRC events under his belt since they both competed in the first round, took 12s from SS1 and a staggering 16.1s on the repeat that took place in darkness. Cronin took time to settle on the opener as he acclimatised to the Michelin rubber and ended the night 28.1s behind a composed Fourmaux. The time gained on the two stages eventually transpired to be the difference between the top pair. Local ace Garry Pearson was the first major retirement when he put his Hankook-shod VW Polo off the road.
On Saturday’s opening three stages - all just over seven miles long, Cronin went toe to toe with the Frenchman, indeed, he was quicker on all three but the respective gains were minimal with Fourmaux having a 24.3s cushion to manage his lead heading to the final three stages. Cronin remarked, “It’s going better today, it doesn’t feel any faster, it’s just seat time. I actually feel I could go faster.” On the repeat loop there was little between them with Fourmaux gaining a tenth of a second on SS6 and Cronin 2.5s better than his championship nemesis on the penultimate stage only to incur a 10s penalty for hitting a chicane bale that demoted him to third – 0.2s behind the similar car of Scotland’s Eaun Thorburn. However, Cronin regained the spot on the final stage. “It’s (second place) the best I could have hoped for and as I predicted, he (Fourmaux) took the time on the opening stages.” Derry’s Johnnie Mulholland (Ford Fiesta Rally3) and his Cork co-driver Eoin Treacy took a class win.
Meanwhile, Monaghan’s Josh Moffett (Hyundai i20 R5) and Derry’s Callum Devine (VW Polo GTi R5) served up another thrilling encounter, the latest on the Cavan Rally, round three of the Triton series where Moffett took a final stage win to claim victory by a mere 1.8s.
Moffett dominated the opening loop and was 18.1s ahead of Devine, who had set-up issues, both lost time with overshoots. On the repeat loop Devine, who made some changes to his car at the service park, increased his pace and moved 3.3s ahead with Moffett dropping time with a spin on SS5. A pulsating final loop saw Moffett reclaim the lead on SS7 albeit by a second only for Devine to lead by 0.3s after the penultimate stage. Both drivers pushed hard on the final stage where Moffett was quickest to claim the spoils. There was a late change for third when Garry Jennings (Ford Fiesta Rally2) had to stop and change a punctured wheel, eventually finishing 19th. Derry’s Desi Henry (Citroen C3 Rally2) took the spot followed by Ford Fiesta Rally2 of Cathan McCourt and the Citroen C3’s of Donegal duo David Kelly and Declan Boyle.
Jim Clark Rally (Round 2, British Rally Championship) Duns, Scotland: 1. A. Fourmaux/A. Coria (Ford Fiesta Rally2) 57m. 41.0s; 2. K. Cronin/M. Galvin (VW Polo R5)+29.0s; 3. E. Thorburn/P. Beaton (VW Polo R5)+ 29.2s; 4. J. Ford/N. Shanks (Citroen C3 Rally2)+57.5s; 5. D. Henderson/C. Lees (Ford Fiesta Rally2)+1m. 14.2s; 6. N. Roskell/A. Roughead (Ford Fiesta Rally2)+2m. 32.4s; 7. D. Robertson/K. Beaton (Ford Fiesta Rally2)+2m. 46.3s; 8. C. Black/J. Morton (Ford Fiesta Rally2)+3m. 04.7s; 9. D. Wright/P. Swinscoe (Ford Fiesta R5)+3m. 18.6s; 10. M. Binnie/C. Mole (Mitsubishi Lancer E9)+3m. 48.8s.
British Rally Championship (Provisional points after Round 2): 1.A. Fourmaux/A. Coria 55pts; 2. K. Cronin/M. Galvin 36pts; 3. C. Black/J. Morton 25pts; 4. E. Payne/T. Woodburn 15pts.
Hotel Kilmore Cavan Rally (Round 3, Triton Showers National Rally Championship): Cavan: 1. J. Moffett/K. Moriarty (Hyundai i20 R5) 1h. 02m. 31.4s; 2. C. Devine/N. O'Sullivan (VW Polo GTi R5)+1.8s; 3. D. Henry/P. Robinson (Citroen C3 Rally2)+55.9s; 4. C. McCourt/B. McNulty (Ford Fiesta Rally2)+1m. 19.7s; 5. D. Kelly/S. Buckley (Citroen C3 Rally2)+2m. 05.6s; 6. D. Boyle/P. Walsh (Citroen C3 Rally2)+2m. 12.5s; 7. M. Boyle/D. McCafferty (VW Polo GTi R5)+3m. 13.2s; 8. K. Eves/C. Melly (Toyota Corolla)+3m. 16.1s; 9. D. McKenna/A. Grennan (Ford Escort)+3m. 16.2s; 10. D. Kennan/J. McKenna (Ford Escort)+3m. 19.9s.