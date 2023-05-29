Seventh for Eddie Dunbar after superb Giro effort 

Eddie Dunbar has taken one of the best ever General Classification results by an Irish rider at the Giro d’Italia by finishing seventh overall.

The 26-year old from Banteer, Co Cork has been one of the stars of this year’s Italian Grand Tour, climbing as high as fourth before dropping a few places in recent days.

Besides Stephen Roche’s Giro win in 1987, no other Irish rider has finished higher than 10th overall (at the Giro), Dan Martin achieving that in 2021 before retiring the same year.

Dunbar’s result is all the more impressive given he had a less than perfect start to the season after he broke a bone in his hand on February 2nd which forced a complete reshuffle in his race schedule and preparation.

Though he came into the Giro a little under-cooked, he improved as the race progressed and particularly in the early part of last week, with his best result coming on the mountainous 16th stage where he took fourth.

He slipped back one place on Friday’s Queen stage, and two more places on Saturday’s penultimate day time-trial, but he still achieved his pre-race objective of a top 10 overall.

The race was decided on Saturday in the most thrilling of finales; Primoz Roglic overhauling overnight race leader Geraint Thomas by 40 seconds to claim a first Maglia Rosa.

That winning margin would have been much closer to a minute but for Roglič suffering a mechanical – when his chain jumped off after he hit a ridge on the road – and was forced to a standstill.

That mishap is the latest in a series of incidents that tends to follow his Jumbo Visma team, though they got away with it because Roglič was so good on the day.

His winning margin over the three weeks was just 14 seconds on the Welshman, one of the closest in the race’s 106-year history.

Joao Almeida finished third overall, 1’15” down.

For Dunbar, his TT ride resulted in 19th place on the stage, some 3:03 down on winner Roglič.

He began the stage just 42 seconds down on fourth placed overall behind Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) but the Italian put over two minutes into Dunbar to cement fourth.

Thibaut Pinot and Thymen Arensman beat Dunbar by 2:04 and 1:45 respectively, and they leapfrogged the Irishman on the overall standings to finish fifth and sixth.

His compatriot, Irish TT champion Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost), has also enjoyed a brilliant race, winning stage eight after a magnificent solo effort, but he has also suffered in these last few days.

On Saturday, Healy (22) placed 26th in the TT, some 4:02 down on Roglič.

Sunday’s final stage was won in a bunch sprint in Rome by Mark Cavendish.