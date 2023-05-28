Irish rowers miss out on podium at European Rowing Championship

Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch finished fourth in their men's double sculls final at Lake Bled in Slovenia at the European Rowing Championships. Croatia took the lead in the first 500m with the Irish duo in fifth position. Doyle and Lynch fell back into sixth as the pace quickened but attempted to make their move at the 1250m mark.

The Irish pair jumped to fourth place but were unable to reel in the Netherlands who were in third position despite a late charge, with Croatia pipping Italy for gold.

It was also a fourth place finish for Siobhan McCrohan in the lightweight women's single sculls in the A final. The Galway rower put in a late surge but was unable to improve on fourth position. McCrohan finished second in her heat before winning Friday's repechage to book her spot in the final.

The final was dominated by Romania's Ionela Cozmiuc, McCrohan was out of contention for long spells of the race but a strong finish saw her finish just short of a medal in fourth.

It was gold for Romania's Comiuc who finished almost three seconds clear of Evangelia Anastasiadou from Greece with broze going to Czech Republic's Kristyna Neuhortova.

Sanita Puspure and Zoe Hyde finished sixth in their women's double sculls A final. Lithuania set the pace with the Irish pair slipping back after the 500m mark.

Lithuania, Romania and the Netherlands broke away from the rest with the Romanians breaking Lithuanian hearts in a nail biting finish.

Katie O'Brien and Steven McGowan finished in fifth place in the A final of the mixed double sculls para-rowing final.

The duo reached the final with a fourth place finish in the repechage and started strongly in the final. The pair were in the top three in the early stages of the race but dropped off the pace.

Britain's Gregg Stevenson and Laura Rowles took gold with Netherlands and Ukraine taking silver and bronze.

Imogen Magner and Natalie Long won their Women's pair B final defeating the Czech Republic into second place.

John Kearney, Ross Corrigan, Nathan Timoney and Fionnàn McQuillan-Tolan finished fourth in the men's four team B final. Elsewhere, Brian Colsh finished second in the men's single sculls C final.