Rhasidat Adeleke smashes Irish 400m record again at NCAA regionals

Rhasidat Adeleke produced the best performance of her career to smash her own Irish 400m record at the NCAA West Regionals in Sacramento, California, on Saturday night, the 20-year-old Dubliner clocking 49.54.

That obliterated the Irish record of 49.90 that Adeleke ran in Florida last month. Adeleke won her section with ease but her time came up just shy of the 49.51 run in another section by Britton Wilson of Arkansas, who beat Adeleke to gold at the NCAA Indoor Championships in March.