Conlan KO'd after being caught up in a firefight with Mexican Lopez

IT was heartbreak for Michael Conlan at the SSE Arena in Belfast on Saturday night as his valiant attempt to dethrone Luis Alberto Lopez of the IBF featherweight title ended in the fifth round.

This was the Belfast man's second crack at professional world honours and possibly his last as there will be a huge road back for the 31-year-old who opened brilliantly, but was hurt badly in the third and this was all the encouragement Lopez needed as he seized the initiative and held onto it.

In the build-up, Conlan suggested he was keen to make this a boring fight, box and frustrate Lopez, but it was anything but as he engaged in a firefight on the Mexican's terms that was always a risky game he paid the price for.

Of course, there was an element of machismo in that he had to earn the respect of the champion and was certainly enjoying his moments early, but trying to out-Mexican a Mexican proved his undoing.

It was certainly a worry and perhaps a bad vibe of what was ahead in the arena as although the sold-out crowd rose and reached a crescendo as Conlan marched to the ring, there was a menacing look about the visitor to whom fighting on enemy turf is second nature.

The boos and jeers brought a grin to his face and not of the affable nature he displayed all week, but one of a man who was feeding off the negative energy to fuel his fire.

In the build-up, 'El Venado' refused to rule himself king of a featherweight division that is crying out for a top dog, but instead said he would take care of business in Belfast before targeting the other belt holders.

He can now do so with his reputation hugely increased as he took what Conlan had early and in fairness, was made to feel it, but came back with better.

CRUSHING POWER: Luis Alberto Lopez, left, in action against Michael Conlan during their IBF Featherweight World Title bout at the SSE Arena in Belfast. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Conlan immediately came out southpaw and threw a left to the body, the first of many in the opening round as the left hand seemed to immediately find the target.

There was no feeling out as Lopez swung everything with menacing intent and clubbed him with some heavy fire after Conlan varied to the head, a right drawing gasps from the crowd as already he seemed marked up.

The predictions were that Conlan would box long. Instead he seemed happy to press and stand and fight, perhaps ensuring he earned the respect of the champion and both landed heavily again in the second, but tellingly, it was the Mexican who was being driven back and that gave Conlan encouragement, but ultimately it would be his undoing.

It was a risky game and one Conlan was made to pay for in the third as after landing a chopping short hook, he was countered and his legs went to jelly. Lopez sensed he had the challenger hurt and pressed, feeling he was close to fulfilling his prediction of an early night but Conlan fought back valiantly as the crowd rose to give their man the lift he needed.

He saw the round out but the momentum was shifting and the Mexican pressed in the fourth, this a fight on his terms and he was very comfortable with a brawl. Conlan did tag him a couple of times, but Lopez was now beginning to get to the Belfast man.

He came out and tried to stand and fight, but the writing was on the wall as although he ducked out of a Lopez raid, a hard short right to the jaw saw Conlan drop backwards and down. Coach Adam Booth was clearly aware that his man was in real trouble and ensured there was no count as the towel was launched into the ring to grab referee Michael Alexander's attention at 1.14 of the round.

It was a pretty emphatic ending yet from that moment in the third it almost felt inevitable.

Conlan was magnanimous but wasn't sticking around to take the commiserations as he returned to the dressing room to mull over what, if anything, is next.

He rolled the dice and came up short, but that should still not detract from a fantastic career in the ring where he remains the only Irish male to win world amateur championship, righting the wrong of Rio and twice fought for world honours as a pro.